Meme As Method: Sexualisation, Erosion Of Constitutional Discourse In Digital Politic

Meme culture often seeks refuge in humour and satire, but Indian constitutional law has never treated these as blanket immunities. Post-Shreya Singhal v. Union of India jurisprudence—whether in Subramanian Swamy v. Union of India upholding criminal defamation, or Aveek Sarkar v. State of West Bengal refining obscenity—makes clear that the law judges content by its effect, not its form. A meme is not immune because it is humorous, nor is responsibility diluted by virality. Where content harms reputation, sexualises the body, or becomes prurient, it is assessed within established legal categories. In that sense, such memes sit uneasily within constitutional protection: they may carry political speech, but once they become vehicles of targeted, gendered humiliation, they move beyond the protected core into legally cognisable harm.