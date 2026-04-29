Outlook Cover Story: Will Mamata Thwart BJP's Goal In Bengal?

On the ground, however, as Satish Padmanabhan’s reportage from Murshidabad, Siliguri and Kolkata reveals, the election is shaped by far more than campaign rhetoric. Questions around voter list revisions, anxieties over disenfranchisement, calibrated communal messaging, and an undercurrent of economic distress run through the state’s electoral landscape. From villages where names have vanished from electoral rolls to rallies where identity is foregrounded over development, the terms of democratic participation themselves appear contested. What emerges is a layered contest, between governance fatigue and political loyalty, between welfare and aspiration, and between competing imaginations of Bengal’s future.