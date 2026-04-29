Outlook Cover Story: Will Mamata Thwart BJP's Goal In Bengal?

Why West Bengal may prove to be the BJP’s toughest electoral battle with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee still guarding the goalpost

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Outlook Cover Story: Will Mamata Thwart BJPs Goal In Bengal?
Outlook Cover Story: Will Mamata Thwart BJP's Goal In Bengal? Photo: Vikas Thakur
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Questions around voter list deletions, anxieties over disenfranchisement, calibrated communal messaging, and economic distress run through Bengal's electoral landscape. 

  • Running parallel to this electoral churn is a deeper national debate on women's representation

  • Moments of global tension are increasingly being reduced to spectacle in public discourse

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly election has once again turned into the country’s most closely watched political battleground. As this week’s cover—Khela Hobe?—suggests, the contest is not just electoral but symbolic, with Mamata Banerjee still guarding her political turf against an aggressive Bharatiya Janata Party .

On the ground, however, as Satish Padmanabhan’s reportage from Murshidabad, Siliguri and Kolkata reveals, the election is shaped by far more than campaign rhetoric. Questions around voter list revisions, anxieties over disenfranchisement, calibrated communal messaging, and an undercurrent of economic distress run through the state’s electoral landscape. From villages where names have vanished from electoral rolls to rallies where identity is foregrounded over development, the terms of democratic participation themselves appear contested. What emerges is a layered contest, between governance fatigue and political loyalty, between welfare and aspiration, and between competing imaginations of Bengal’s future.

Running parallel to this electoral churn is a deeper national debate on representation, captured in our package on women in politics. The long journey of the Women’s Reservation law, from the outrage of cases like Bhanwari Devi to its eventual passage in 2023 after nearly three decades, was meant to mark a structural shift in Indian democracy. Yet, as the accompanying infographic and introduction show, implementation has reopened old fault lines, with delimitation, census timelines and political control over the process turning a moment of consensus into a fresh arena of contestation.

In her column, Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian locates this question within lived political practice, arguing that while women have become central to electoral mobilisation, their empowerment must move beyond symbolism to substantive participation rooted in policy and governance. That tension, between visibility and power, runs through our profiles of women leaders across the country. From Nemcha Kipgen navigating conflict-ridden Manipur, to Mehbooba Mufti’s fraught engagement with power in Jammu and Kashmir, from K.K. Shailaja’s constrained ascent within party structures to Kanimozhi’s articulation of federal concerns, and leaders like Atishi and Deepika Pandey Singh working within uneven political terrains, these accounts reveal not a linear rise but a negotiated presence within entrenched systems.

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The question of representation also intersects with the integrity of the electoral process itself. Zenaira Bakhsh’s piece examines the controversy around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s televised address during elections, raising concerns about the use of state media and the erosion of a level playing field. As she shows, the issue is not confined to a single broadcast but points to deeper structural gaps in how political communication is regulated in an increasingly hybrid media environment.

Beyond the immediate theatre of elections, this issue turns to conflicts that continue to shape lives away from the national spotlight. Mrinalini Dhyani’s report on Manipur captures the persistence of violence nearly three years after the initial outbreak, where what is described as “managed peace” masks a continuing cycle of grief, displacement and unresolved tensions . In West Asia, Seema Guha tracks the uncertain, stop-start nature of Iran–US engagement, where diplomacy oscillates between fragile possibility and renewed confrontation, leaving the region and the world on edge .

In a sharply argued column, Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha reflects on how such moments of global tension are increasingly reduced to spectacle in public discourse, warning against the instinct to treat diplomacy as a theatre of derision rather than a fragile process demanding seriousness. The piece by Gurjit Singh analyses the situation in the Gulf, where shifting alignments and conflict dynamics continue to redraw the strategic landscape in ways that extend far beyond the region.

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