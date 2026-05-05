Rekha Gupta Links Opposition Losses To Women’s Quota Bill Stand

Summary of this article
Rekha Gupta claimed leaders like Mamata Banerjee and M. K. Stalin lost public support due to opposing the women’s quota bill.
She termed BJP’s West Bengal victory (207 seats) a “historic mandate” and a turning point in national politics.
Gupta said women voters “rejected fear” and backed development, crediting Narendra Modi’s leadership for the party’s success.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the electoral losses of parties and their leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and M K Stalin, were due to their opposition to the women's quota bill in Parliament.
Following the BJP's resounding wins in the West Bengal and Assam elections, Gupta paid respects at the Kalibari temple in CR Park, accompanied by national BJP president Nitin Nabin and Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, among others.
"All the parties and their leaders who opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, whether DMK's Stalin or Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal, are finding it difficult to answer to the people," Gupta told reporters.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to "operationalise" women's reservation before the 2029 general elections by connecting it to delimitation and expanding the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, was rejected by all major opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, TMC, and DMK. Before the West Bengal Assembly elections, Gupta, the only female chief minister in all of the BJP-ruled states, also participated in party campaigns.
According to her, the party's "historic mandate" in the state marks a "turning point" in the politics of the nation.
The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's 15-year rule in the state came to an end as the BJP won 207 seats to achieve a resounding majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.
"Women of Bengal rejected fear and chose good governance," Gupta said, adding that the politics of appeasement was "defeated in the state by development and nationalism".
The parties that opposed the Bill in Parliament have been "decisively rejected" by the women of Bengal, the Delhi chief minister said. "The mothers and sisters of Bengal have sent a strong message through their votes," she added.
The Bengal victory represents the success of policies focused on women's dignity, safety and empowerment, she said. According to Gupta, despite an "atmosphere of fear and intimidation," voters in the state cast their ballots bravely and were instrumental in bolstering democracy and forming an administration dedicated to good governance.
Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the saffron flag "flying high from Gangotri to Gangasagar", Gupta said the result clearly reflects the growing faith of the public in the politics driven by development and nationalism.