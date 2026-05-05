Rekha Gupta Links Opposition Losses To Women’s Quota Bill Stand

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to "operationalise" women's reservation before the 2029 general elections by connecting it to delimitation and expanding the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, was rejected by all major opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, TMC, and DMK. Before the West Bengal Assembly elections, Gupta, the only female chief minister in all of the BJP-ruled states, also participated in party campaigns.



According to her, the party's "historic mandate" in the state marks a "turning point" in the politics of the nation.



The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's 15-year rule in the state came to an end as the BJP won 207 seats to achieve a resounding majority in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.