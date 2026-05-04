TVK Sweeps DMK Fortress Chennai: M. K. Stalin Among Those Who Bite The Dust

Summary of this article
TVK wins at least 14 of the 16 seats in Chennai
TVK makes inroads into the AIADMK bastion in the Kongu region
Udayanidhi Stalin save himself from TVK tsunami
In a stunning upset in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has lost the Kolathur constituency to V. S. Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam by a margin of 9,122 votes, dealing a major blow to the ruling DMK.
From the outset of counting, TVK surged ahead across Chennai, leading in all 16 constituencies, including key segments such as Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar, T. Nagar, Velachery, Royapuram, Harbour, Mylapore and Sholinganallur, signalling a sweeping shift in the urban political landscape.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has won from the Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni seat, offering some relief to the DMK.
However, the broader picture in Chennai remains challenging for the party. In the Chennai district, which has 16 Assembly constituencies, the TVK has secured a majority of seats -12—marking a significant shift in a region long considered a DMK bastion.
Babu, a former DMK member who later switched to TVK, established an early lead and maintained it throughout the counting process. He eventually polled
82,110 votes, defeating Stalin, who secured 72,988 votes.
Kolathur had long been considered a DMK bastion, represented by Stalin since 2011. His victory margins had steadily expanded over the years—from under 3,000 votes in 2011 against Saidai Duraisamy, to over 37,000 in 2016 against J. C. D. Prabhakar, and nearly 70,000 in 2021 against Adhi Rajaram—making this defeat all the more significant.
In Madurai West, IT minister and two-time MLA Palanivel Thiagarajan lost to TVK candidate Madhar Badhurudeen, by more than 19,000. In other constituencies in Maduri also saw TVK making huge political upsets, with the party winning or leading in Madurai West, Central, East seats. In Thirupurakundram , adjacent to Madurai town, TVK leader Nirmal Kumar has established comfortable lead.
In Kongu region, traditionally considered to be an AIADMK stronghold, the TVK has made significant advances, with senior leaders like K.A. Sengottaiyan winning by over 16000 votes.