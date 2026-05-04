TVK Sweeps DMK Fortress Chennai: M. K. Stalin Among Those Who Bite The Dust

Kolathur had long been considered a DMK bastion, represented by Stalin since 2011. His victory margins had steadily expanded over the years—from under 3,000 votes in 2011 against Saidai Duraisamy, to over 37,000 in 2016 against J. C. D. Prabhakar, and nearly 70,000 in 2021 against Adhi Rajaram—making this defeat all the more significant.