Kerala Sees Political Churn: LDF Routed, Congress Surges, BJP Advances

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP KC Venugopal, and other party leaders, during a meeting ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, in Kerala. | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP KC Venugopal, and other party leaders, during a meeting ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, in Kerala. | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI