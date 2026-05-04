Assembly Elections 2026: Wins, Shocks, And Inspiring Fights For First-Time Candidates

As the results of the 2026 Assembly Elections in four states and one union territory unfolded on April 4, surprising political undercurrents emerged. Among the most closely watched were first-time candidates, who experienced a decidedly mixed bag of outcomes across constituencies.
Outlook India analysed the counting trends for 12 debutant candidates across Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. According to the latest data, two of the twelve emerged victorious, while four secured second place, making a notable impact despite falling short of the top spot.
Likely Winners
In West Bengal’s Basirhat Uttar constituency, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) placed its faith in Tauseffur Rahman, a philanthropist and political analyst by profession, who was leading by over 23,000 votes against Musa Karemulla of the All India Secular Front (AISF).
Rahman credited TMC Youth Congress President Abhishek Banerjee for his political awakening. “After meeting Abhishek Banerjee, my entire thought process and approach to politics changed,” Rahman said in a pre-election speech. “He has shown how selflessly and positively he works for the people. We must work with integrity and maintain dignity at all times. If we cannot serve people at this age, we have no business being in politics.”
In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) registered a surprising surge. In Egmore, TVK’s Rajmohan, also the party’s Deputy General Secretary, was leading by a margin of over 11,000 votes against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Tamilan Prassana, himself a first-time candidate. The constituency saw four fresh faces in the fray, including Abishek R (AIADMK) and Saranya Imran (NTK).
Afreen Begum, from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), contested in West Bengal’s Ballygunge constituency, receiving 6860 votes, and stands at the 3rd position.
In West Bengal’s Chunchra constituency, Debangshu Bhattacharya of TMC is trailing behind Subir Nag of the BJP by 26,856 votes. In Noapara constituency in West Bengal, counting from 5 of the 14 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) rounds showed that first-time candidate Trinankur Bhattacharjee of TMC is trailing with 5803 votes behind BJP’s Arjun Singh.
Assam’s Young Voices
Assam saw several first-time candidates, including two who drew particular attention: Kunki Chowdhury and Gyanashree Bora.
Chowdhury, the youngest candidate in the Assam 2026 elections, anchored her campaign around five key promises: mitigating artificial floods, solving chronic parking issues, improving garbage collection and scientific waste disposal, creating skill training hubs for youth, and accelerating gas pipeline rollout. Contesting from the newly delineated and politically significant Guwahati Central seat as the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) nominee, part of a Congress-led opposition alliance, she awaits her final tally.
Meanwhile, Raijor Dal’s Gyanashree Bora, another first-timer who generated buzz during the campaign, was trailing behind BJP’s Rupjyoti Kurmi by 22,500 votes.
Kerala’s Tale Of Contrasts
In Kerala’s Ettumanoor constituency, two first-time candidates offered a stark contrast: Ashna Thambi of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and Athira D Nair of the Twenty 20 Party. Trends showed Nair receiving 12,975 votes, while Thambi secured 277 votes.
Nair is the youngest candidate in the Kerala 2026 elections. Thambi, in contrast, declared assets worth just Rs 88, making her the poorest candidate in the state. In a pre-election interview with Outlook India, Thambi said: “The party raised Rs 10,000 for my deposit through donations from those who believe in us. Our strategy is simple: personal outreach and corner meetings. Money is not important to spread an ideology, you can spread it through your work. We propagate the idea of the ‘People’s Movement.’ Whenever an issue emerges, whether farmers’ issues or the ASHA workers’ movement, we tell the people: Unite. Forget your caste, your religion, your party flag. Unite as working-class people.”