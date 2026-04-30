In The Scorching Heat Of Maharashtra, Farmers Dig In To Stop Shaktipeeth Highway

This hard-won prosperity now hangs in the balance. At the Ishwarpur public meeting, NCP(SP) MLA Jayant Patil laid out the grave environmental risks the highway poses. "If the Shaktipeeth Expressway passes through Walwa, embankments of 40 to 60 feet will have to be built along the Krishna and Warna rivers," Patil warned. "This will not only pose a serious flood risk but could also render vast stretches of our most fertile farmland alkaline and uncultivable."