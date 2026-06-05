Farmer Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Thalavadi Hills

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Published at:

Tragic incident in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district highlights growing human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Farmer Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Thalavadi Hills
Farmer Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Thalavadi Hills
Summary of this article

  • A farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Thalavadi hills area of Erode district.

  • The incident occurred while the farmer was working in his agricultural field near the forest area.

  • The tragedy adds to the increasing instances of human-elephant conflict in the Western Ghats region, raising concerns among local communities.

A farmer was tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Thalavadi hills region of Erode district in Tamil Nadu.

According to forest officials and police, the incident occurred when the farmer was working in his field located close to the forest area. A herd of elephants reportedly entered the farmland, and one of the animals attacked the farmer, leading to his immediate death.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing screams, but the victim had already succumbed to his injuries. The body was later recovered and sent for postmortem.

Thalavadi and surrounding areas in the Western Ghats are known for frequent elephant movements. Farmers and villagers have repeatedly complained about crop damage and threats to human lives due to increasing elephant incursions into human settlements.

Forest department officials have expressed concern over the rising conflict and said they are taking steps such as installing solar fences and deploying anti-depredation squads. However, local communities demand more effective long-term solutions including better habitat management and compensation for victims.

Related Content
K. Annamalai Launches New Political Movement After Exiting BJP - File Photo
Ajith Kumar Mother Death: Vijay, Trisha Visit Chennai Home - Instagram
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns producer K Rajan's death - X
Producer K Rajan dies - X

This is the latest in a series of human-elephant conflict deaths reported from Tamil Nadu in recent months. Authorities have appealed to residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing into forest areas, especially during early morning and late evening hours.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories