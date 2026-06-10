Bharathiraja Death: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Filmmaker's Home To Pay Last Respects, Announces Full State Honours

CM Vijay visited Bharathiraja's residence in Chennai to pay his last respects.
He also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary filmmaker on social media.
The CM announced state honours for the cinematic legend.
Veteran filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor Bharathiraja passed away at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday (June 10). The National Award-winning director, who was popularly known as 'Iyakkunar Imayam', had been battling prolonged age-related ailments and suffering respiratory complications for several months.
The entire South film industry is mourning Bharathiraja's death. Tributes are pouring in for the stalwart who redefined Tamil cinema.
Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay paid a heartfelt tribute to Bharathiraja on social media and also visited his home to offer his last respect to the legendary filmmaker. He also announced state honours for the Padma Shri awardee.
CM Vijay pays tribute to Bharathiraja
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), CM Vijay expressed "profound sorrow and grief" on Bharathiraja's death.
He wrote that Bharathiraja directed several successful films "infused with the vibrant essence of rural life, leaving an indelible mark unique to him in the world of Tamil cinema," adding that his "contributions in shaping generations of artists will forever stand etched in the history of Tamil cinema."
Vijay called his demise an "irreplaceable and monumental loss to the Tamil film industry."
He offered his deepest condolences to the grieving family, friends, members of the film fraternity, and fans.
Bharathiraja's funeral with state honours
"In tribute to Mr. Bharathiraja's contributions to the film industry, state honors will be accorded during his final journey as a mark of respect," the CM added.
Who was Bharathiraja?
Born Chinnasamy on July 17, 1941, in Allinagaram, Theni district, Bharathiraja made his directorial debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile, starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and Sridevi.
In his career spanning nearly five decades, Bharathiraja directed more than 40 feature films across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.
Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Mudhal Mariyathai and Karuthamma are some of his path-breaking films in Tamil cinema.
His Telugu film Seethakokachiluka won a National Film Award for Best Telugu Feature.