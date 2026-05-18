Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute To Producer K Rajan: 'Film Industry Will Always Remember His Dedication'

Summary of this article
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay honoured veteran producer K Rajan's legacy and offered condolences to his family.
K Rajan died at the age of 85, reportedly by suicide.
Earlier, Khushbu Sundar, Vishal and others also mourned the sudden demise of the veteran producer.
Renowned Tamil Filmmaker and actor K Rajan passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday (May 17). He reportedly died by suicide, leaving Kollywood in shock. Several prominent celebs from the industry mourned the demise of the veteran filmmaker. Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also condoled K Rajan's death. Meanwhile, law enforcement has registered a case, and the investigation is currently underway.
Vijay pays tribute to K Rajan
In his official statement, Vijay said Rajan always spoke with courage on industry issues and for the welfare of the Tamil film industry, especially raising his voice for the rights of producers, distributors and the future of Tamil cinema.
He wrote in Tamil, which is loosely translated to English as: “Thiru K Rajan was someone who constantly and courageously voiced his opinions regarding the welfare of the cinema industry, particularly the rights of small-budget filmmakers and distributors, as well as the overall trends in Tamil cinema.”
Vijay, honouring K Rajan's legacy and offering condolences to his family, wrote, “His close association and contributions to the film fraternity spanning several decades are highly memorable. The film industry will always remember his dedication.”
“I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members, friends of Thiru K Rajan, and members of the Tamil film industry,” he added.
Apart from Vijay, Khushbu Sundar, Vishal and others also expressed grief over K Rajan's death.
According to news agency PTI, the police said that K Rajan died after jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai. The reason behind his death is not known yet.
Rajan produced films such as Brammacharigal (1983), Doubles (2000), Aval Paavam (2000) and Ninaikkatha Naalillai (2000), among others. He made his directorial debut with Namma Ooru Maariamma in 1991, and also directed Unarchigal in 2005.
He also starred in films including Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Maapillai, Paambu Saatai, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Selvaraghavan's Bakasuran.