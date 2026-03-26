EA Rajendran dies at 71: Veteran Malayalam Actor-Director Passes Away In Kollam

The veteran Malayalam actor-director, known for his work in theatre and cinema, passed away at his Kollam residence, leaving behind a lasting legacy across stage and screen.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
EA Rajendran
Malayalam actor-director passes away Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • EA Rajendran dies at 71 after a prolonged illness.

  • Veteran Malayalam actor known for 60+ film roles.

  • National School of Drama alumnus with a theatre legacy.

Veteran Malayalam actor-director EA Rajendran died at the age of 71, with his passing confirmed on Thursday morning at his residence in Pattathanam, Kollam. It was reported that he had been undergoing treatment for prolonged, age-related ailments. The news of EA Rajendran’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief across the Malayalam film and theatre community, where he was regarded as a deeply committed and versatile artist.

A life rooted in theatre and cinema

Despite declining health in recent years, his dedication to theatre was said to have remained unwavering, with plays continuing to be directed by him until his condition no longer permitted it. In a 2025 interview with a YouTube channel, it was stated by Rajendran that his weight loss had been intentional, as “weight was reduced as per the doctor’s advice to manage sugar levels,” and it was acknowledged that “age was catching up”.

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Over a career spanning decades, Rajendran appeared in nearly 60 films, earning recognition for seamlessly moving between villainous roles and layered character performances. His work in films such as Kaliyattam, Pranayavarnangal and Pattabhishekam was widely appreciated.

Journey, legacy and final rites

His artistic journey reportedly began during his school years in Thrissur, later leading him to the National School of Drama in Delhi, where he graduated at the top of his class. Further training was undertaken at the Film Institute in Pune to bridge theatre and television. Beyond acting, he was also known for directing plays and contributing to television production.

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Rajendran is survived by his wife Sandhya Rajendran and their son. It had earlier been shared by him that his son had entered acting, while the family was also running a production company.

According to reports, his mortal remains will be kept for public homage in Kollam before being taken to Thrissur. The funeral rites are scheduled to be held on Friday, March 27, at his residence in Thrithallur.

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