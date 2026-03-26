EA Rajendran dies at 71: Veteran Malayalam Actor-Director Passes Away In Kollam

A life rooted in theatre and cinema

Despite declining health in recent years, his dedication to theatre was said to have remained unwavering, with plays continuing to be directed by him until his condition no longer permitted it. In a 2025 interview with a YouTube channel, it was stated by Rajendran that his weight loss had been intentional, as “weight was reduced as per the doctor’s advice to manage sugar levels,” and it was acknowledged that “age was catching up”.