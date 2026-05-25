Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Petrol Crosses ₹100 in Delhi, Diesel Rates Also Increased

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Updated on:
Published at:

Following the hike, petrol in Delhi now costs ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre

Petrol
Petrol Crosses Rs 100 in Delhi as Fuel Prices Hiked Fourth Time in 11 Days
Summary of this article

  • Petrol prices in Delhi crossed ₹00 per litre after the fourth fuel hike in 11 days amid the Iran war.

  • Petrol was increased by ₹2.61 and diesel by ₹2.71 on Monday, adding to inflation concerns.

  • Rising crude prices and losses suffered by state-run oil companies forced the government-backed price revisions.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Monday, marking the fourth fuel price increase in just 11 days amid the ongoing Iran war and rising global crude oil uncertainty.

With the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi have crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark. Petrol became costlier by ₹2.61 per litre, while diesel prices were increased by ₹2.71 per litre.

Following the hike, petrol in Delhi now costs ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹95.20 per litre.

Pressure on Inflation

The latest increase is expected to further strain household budgets already impacted by inflation and rising living costs.

Higher diesel prices are likely to increase transportation and logistics costs, which could push up the prices of essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, bread and other daily-use items.

The hike also comes despite a fall in global crude prices. Brent crude reportedly dropped more than 5% on Monday, slipping below $100 per barrel for the first time this month.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second time a week, up 90 paise - null
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Fuel Rates Up By 90 Paise In A Week

By PTI

Related Content
Kharge Accuses Centre Of ‘Looting’ Public After Third Fuel Price Hike In 8 Days - Photo: PTI
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second time a week, up 90 paise - null
Commuters at a petrol pump after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each, the first increase in over four years, amid rising global crude oil prices, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. - | Photo: PTI
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Third Straight Day. Check What Fuel Costs In Your City? - null

Fourth Fuel Hike

The previous fuel price revision was announced on May 23, when petrol prices were increased by 87 paise and diesel by 91 paise.

CNG prices in Delhi were also raised by ₹1 per kilogram to Rs 81.09 on the same day.

The recent fuel price increases have largely been linked to disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran conflict, which began on February 28.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes — have significantly impacted global oil supply chains and crude prices over the past two months.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Third Time; Rates Rise Nearly Rs 5/Litre In 10 Days - null
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Third Time; Rates Rise Nearly Rs 5/Litre In 10 Days

By Outlook News Desk

Why Raised Fuel Prices

India’s state-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), had reportedly continued selling fuel at older prices despite rising crude procurement costs.

However, mounting losses eventually forced a price revision.

According to estimates, the three public sector oil companies were collectively losing more than ₹1,000 crore per day due to the widening gap between retail fuel prices and global crude costs.

Fuel prices in India had largely remained stable since April 2022. In fact, petrol and diesel prices were reduced by ₹2 per litre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The latest revisions therefore mark the first major round of sustained fuel price hikes in nearly four years.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories