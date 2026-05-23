Fadnavis Warns Against Black-Marketing Of Fuel, Assures Diesel Supply For Farmers

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that while fuel is not readily available in the rural areas, he has instructed authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of diesel to farmers.

Devendra Fadanvis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis Photo: Public
Summary of this article

  • Fadnavis issued a stern warning against black-marketing of fuel in the name of farmers.

  • Fadnavis, who travelled to the city on a Vande Bharat train, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the country a "unique gift" through this train service.

  • Speaking about the defence complex in Shirdi, Fadnavis said the temple town had emerged as a symbol of both devotion and strength.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis issued a stern warning against black-marketing of fuel in the name of farmers, noting that some parts of the state had witnessed a sudden 20 to 30 per cent spike in sales.

The chief minister arrived in the city to participate in the inauguration of a defence and aerospace complex.

He said that the district administrations have been instructed to ensure diesel availability for farmers amid reports of fuel shortages in rural areas.

"Petrol and diesel are not available in rural areas right now. In this regard, I have issued instructions to all district collectors and divisional commissioners that wherever necessary, diesel should be made available to farmers," he said.

Maharashtra has recorded around a 20 per cent rise in petrol and diesel sales in the first fortnight of May amid panic buying triggered by fears of a possible disruption in fuel supplies due to the West Asia crisis.

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By Outlook News Desk

Fadnavis, who travelled to the city on a Vande Bharat train, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the country a "unique gift" through this train service, which is comparable to developed nations across the world.

"I enjoyed the experience very much. During the journey, I cleared files and met many people. It was a completely different and very good experience," he said.

Speaking about the defence complex in Shirdi, Fadnavis said the temple town had emerged as a symbol of both devotion and strength.

"Shirdi has now emerged as a centre of strength. It is a matter of great happiness. Devotion and strength are integrated in Indian spirituality. Only those who are powerful can establish peace. The weak can never establish peace," he said.

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