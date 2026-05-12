Modi Urges Citizens To Cut Fuel Use Amid West Asia Crisis

Summary of this article
Modi appealed to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and dependence on imported goods amid the ongoing West Asia crisis
Speaking in Vadodara, Modi said India spends “lakhs of crores” on imports while global supply chains and prices remain under pressure
The Prime Minister suggested measures such as carpooling, using metro services, EVs, rail transport and work-from-home practices to conserve fuel and foreign exchange
Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeated his appeal to the nation on Monday for the reduction of fuel consumption and reducing dependence on imported foreign goods in the background of the West Asia Crisis.
Speaking at an event in Vadodara, Modi called for a national effort to tackle what he termed a time of uncertainty in the global supply chain. He said, "India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange to import many products from abroad. At the same time, the prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted."
"The West Asia crisis is one of the worst in the decade; just as we overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, we will come out of this also," the PM appealed to citizens to come together and fulfil the responsibility to reduce the burden on the country's resources.
He said, "Just as every drop fills a pot, every small and big effort matters. We must reduce the use of products that come from abroad and avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods in our daily lives, and also avoid such personal activities that involve spending foreign exchange."
"We are continuously working to make India a major participant in global supply chains," PM Modi additionally said, the nation should face these challenges as a chance to strengthen self-reliance and domestic manufacturing capabilities.
This public appeal in Gujarat marks just one of the several calls the PM has made to the public to moderate the use of resources in the last week.
Speaking at an event in Telangana on Sunday, Modi said that the need of the hour, in the wake of the West Asia crisis, is to use petroleum products judiciously.
Here, he suggested measures, including judicious use of petrol and diesel, using metro rail services in cities, car pooling, maximum use of EVs, utilising railway services to send parcels, and working from home to save foreign exchange to combat the soaring prices due to the war.