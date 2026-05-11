MP Premachandran Slams PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal Amid West Asia Crisis

Premachandran on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for self-imposed restrictions on fuel consumption as "unfortunate" and blamed the Centre for failing to take timely action.

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N. K. Premchandran
Budget Session 2026-27 New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N. K. Premachandran speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session, in New Delhi Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • N. K. Premachandran on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal for self-imposed restrictions on fuel consumption, calling the remarks “unfortunate”

  • The Prime Minister suggested greater use of metro rail services, electric vehicles and work-from-home practices to reduce fuel consumption

  • Modi also appealed to people to postpone foreign travel and gold purchases for one year to help save foreign exchange reserves during the ongoing crisis

Revolutionary Socialist Party leader and UDF ally N. K. Premachandran on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his appeal for self-imposed restrictions on fuel consumption, calling the remarks “unfortunate” amid the ongoing oil crisis linked to tensions in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters, Premachandran said the Centre had failed to take timely action and hold discussions despite the conflict in West Asia continuing for several months.

“Instead of announcing any package after deliberations on the fuel crisis, treating the matter casually and making certain remarks at meetings is unfortunate. What steps has the central government taken to address the fuel crisis despite the war having started several months ago?” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo
PM Modi Asks Indians To Use Less Petrol, Skip Foreign Trips And Avoid Buying Gold Amid West Asia Crisis

BY Outlook News Desk

The Kollam MP questioned the Centre’s response to the rising fuel crisis and said the government should announce relief measures instead of shifting the burden onto the public.

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“Instead of putting the burden of the fuel crisis on the public, the central government should take responsibility,” he said.

He also criticised suggestions that people reduce travel and adopt partial lockdown-like restrictions to conserve fuel.

The remarks came a day after Modi, while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption in view of the crisis in West Asia and the need to conserve foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister suggested greater use of metro rail services, carpooling, electric vehicles, railway parcel transport and work-from-home practices to reduce fuel consumption.

Modi also appealed to people to postpone foreign travel and gold purchases for one year to help save foreign exchange reserves during the ongoing crisis.

(With PTI Inputs)

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