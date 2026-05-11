MP Premachandran Slams PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Appeal Amid West Asia Crisis

Budget Session 2026-27 New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N. K. Premachandran speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session, in New Delhi Photo: IMAGO / ANI News

Budget Session 2026-27 New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N. K. Premachandran speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session, in New Delhi Photo: IMAGO / ANI News