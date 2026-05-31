Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Singapore Open Final: Indian Duo Eyes Title Glory Against Indonesian Pair

Singapore Open Badminton Final Live, Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty take on Fajar Alfian–Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the Singapore Indoor Stadium final on Sunday, 31 May

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Singapore Open Badminton Final Live, Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Updates
Satwik-Chirag Vs Carnando–Marthin LIVE Score, Thailand Open Final: Indian Pair Aim To Snap Title Drought Badminton Photo
Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Singapore Open Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 750 as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty face Fajar Alfian–Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the Singapore Indoor Stadium final on Sunday, 31 May. The Indian pair are chasing their first BWF title in two years after a superb semifinal win over world No 1 Seo Seungjae and Kim Wonho, ending their 34-match winning streak with a straight-games victory. They now meet the third seeds Alfian–Fikri, who lead the head-to-head 2-1 and have won their last two meetings. Riding high on confidence after that upset, Satwik-Chirag will hope to end their title drought in style.
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Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Singapore Open Final: Streaming Info

Live streaming of the Singapore Open 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, while the live telecast will be shown on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Singapore Open Final: Hello!

Good afternoon, we’re back with another live blog as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty take on Fajar Alfian–Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the Singapore Open Final. Stay tuned for live updates.

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