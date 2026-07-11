Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In India Vs England 5th T20I? Shreyas Iyer Reveals Reason

India rested Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Shreyas Iyer said the team wanted to assess its best combinations for the future
Sanju Samson replaced the 15-year-old in the fifth T20I after India had already conceded the series to England
Sooryavanshi remains in India's Zimbabwe squad, giving him another opportunity to stake his claim in the T20 setup
India made a couple of surprise changes for the fifth and final T20I against England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, leaving out 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and bringing back Sanju Samson.
The decision came with India already having lost the five-match series after suffering defeats in the opening four games, making the finale an opportunity for the visitors to test combinations ahead of upcoming assignments.
Sooryavanshi was dropped after playing his first three T20Is which weren't go well as expected. The left-hander managed to score only 14,13 and 15 respectively in the three matches he played.
Shreyas Iyer explains why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dropped
The omission of Sooryavanshi raised plenty of eyebrows, especially after India had handed the teenager opportunities earlier in the series. However, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer clarified at the toss that the move was part of the team's long-term planning rather than a reflection of the youngster's performances.
"Yeah, we've got two changes. Suryansh Shedge comes in for Washington, and Sanju Samson comes in for Sooryavanshi. I feel this is the time we need to figure out what's best for us going forward as a team. Based on that, we decided this," Iyer said at the toss.
After opting to bowl first, the India skipper also explained the reasoning behind the decision.
With the series already out of reach, the management opted to give Samson another opportunity in the XI while also bringing in Suryansh Shedge. The move appears to be aimed at evaluating experienced options and finalising combinations before India's next white-ball assignments, rather than persisting with the same lineup in a dead rubber.
Zimbabwe tour gives Sooryavanshi the perfect chance to respond
Although Sooryavanshi misses out in the series finale against England, he remains firmly in India's plans. The teenage opener has been included in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he is expected to receive another opportunity to impress.
Interestingly, Sanju Samson has not been picked for that tour, opening the door for Sooryavanshi to cement his place at the top of the order. If he can convert his chances into impactful performances, the 15-year-old could strengthen his claim as a regular member of India's T20 setup and put himself firmly in contention for future bilateral series and major ICC tournaments.
For Sooryavanshi, the England omission may only be a temporary setback. A productive Zimbabwe tour would allow him to answer his critics with the bat and reinforce the faith the selectors have already shown in one of India's brightest young prospects.