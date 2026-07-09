IND Vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Dismissed For 15 Off 10 In Must-Win Match

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 July 2026 10:44 pm

For the second time in as many games, Sooryavanshi was outdone by Jofra Archer, as the young batter could not deliver on the anticipated potential. He has now scored 4, 13, and 15 in his three outings in international cricket

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 July 2026 10:44 pm

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson