IND Vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Dismissed For 15 Off 10 In Must-Win Match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has failed to live to the hype in the ongoing IND vs ENG T20I series
The 15-year-old has scored 4, 13, and 15 in his three outings in international cricket
For the second time in as many games, Sooryavanshi was outdone by Jofra Archer
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s third game lasted just 10 balls with the 15-year-old scoring 15 runs in Bristol. Sooryavanshi was sent back by Jofra Archer who bowled a short of length delivery and the youngster went after it.
Sooryavanshi went for the pull shot but could not get the elevation and handed a simple catch to Sam Curran at mid-on.
In the third T20I match between India and England played in Bristol, Sooryavanshi opened the Indian innings alongside Abhishek Sharma after captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat first during the toss.
For the second time in as many games, Sooryavanshi was outdone by Jofra Archer, as the young batter could not deliver on the anticipated potential. He has now scored 4, 13, and 15 in his three outings in international cricket.
There has been considerable excitement regarding Sooryavanshi’s international debut, which was held in Manchester last week. The 15-year-old filled in for Sanju Samson in the squad, but he has yet to reach the heights of his outstanding performances from IPL 2026.
As India searches for their first win in the UK, the attention is squarely on Sooryavanshi, with fans hoping for a remarkable innings from the young prodigy.
Earlier, India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against England in the fourth T20I on Thursday. India made two injury-forced changes, replacing Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.
England also made one change with Rehan Ahmed coming in for Liam Dawson.