India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Jacob Bethell Leads Hosts To Memorable Four-Wicket Victory
England bounced back from a disastrous start to defeat India by four wickets in the second T20I at Old Trafford, chasing down 191 with an over to spare and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the opener was washed out. Jacob Bethell starred with an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, rescuing England from 2-2 after Arshdeep Singh dismissed both openers in the first over. Earlier, India's total of 190/7 was built around Ishan Kishan's 49, with valuable contributions from Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma, while 15-year-old debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself with a brisk 14 off 10 balls, including two sixes. However, Bethell's explosive assault, particularly a match-turning over against Ravi Bishnoi, swung the contest England's way as the hosts sealed a memorable victory.
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