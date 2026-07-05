India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Jacob Bethell Leads Hosts To Memorable Four-Wicket Victory

England bounced back from a disastrous start to defeat India by four wickets in the second T20I at Old Trafford, chasing down 191 with an over to spare and taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the opener was washed out. Jacob Bethell starred with an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, rescuing England from 2-2 after Arshdeep Singh dismissed both openers in the first over. Earlier, India's total of 190/7 was built around Ishan Kishan's 49, with valuable contributions from Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma, while 15-year-old debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself with a brisk 14 off 10 balls, including two sixes. However, Bethell's explosive assault, particularly a match-turning over against Ravi Bishnoi, swung the contest England's way as the hosts sealed a memorable victory.

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England won by 4 wickets
England's Jacob Bethell, left, and Jofra Archer, third left, shake hands with India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , second left, and Harshit Rana after winning the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Jacob Bethell IND vs ENG T20I
England's Jacob Bethell celebrates after winning the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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2/20
Jofra Archer IND vs ENG T20I
England's Jofra Archer hits a boundary during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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3/20
Sam Curran IND vs ENG T20I
England's Sam Curran leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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4/20
England India T20 Cricket
England's Jacob Bethell, left, and his batting partner Sam Curran celebrate scoring six runs during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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5/20
Jacob Bethell India England T20 Cricket
England's Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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6/20
Arshdeep Singh IND vs ENG T20I
India's Arshdeep Singh gestures to his teammates before bowling a delivery during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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7/20
Tom Banton IND vs ENG T20I
England's Tom Banton plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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8/20
England vs India 2nd T20I
Indian fans in traditional attire watch the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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9/20
Harry Brook IND vs ENG T20I
England's captain Harry Brook swings at the ball to be out caught behind by India's Ishan Kishan during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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10/20
Ishan Kishan IND vs ENG T20I
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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11/20
IND vs ENG: 2nd T20I match
Spectators in costume watch the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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12/20
Harshit Rana IND vs ENG T20I
India's Harshit Rana hits a six during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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13/20
IND vs ENG T20I Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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14/20
Tilak Varma IND vs ENG T20I
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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15/20
2nd T20I England vs India
England's Sam Curran, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Shivam Dube, right, during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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16/20
IND vs ENG T20I Shreyas Iyer
India's captain Shreyas Iyer hits a six during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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17/20
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND vs ENG T20I
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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18/20
Abhishek Sharma IND vs ENG T20I
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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19/20
IND vs ENG T20I
Indian fans cheers before the start of the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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20/20
India vs England T20I
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, right, shakes hands with England's Will Jacks before the start of the T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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