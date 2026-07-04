Death Threat Against PM Modi Ahead Of Melbourne Visit

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is investigating an alleged online death threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his July 9 community event in Melbourne.
The threatening comment was posted beneath a Facebook announcement for the "Melbourne Meets Modi" event at Marvel Stadium, and investigators have reportedly traced the IP address linked to the account.
No arrests have been made so far, and the AFP has declined to comment as the investigation continues.
Australian authorities have launched an investigation into an alleged online death threat targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his official visit to Australia, with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) reportedly tracing the internet protocol (IP) address linked to the social media account that posted the message.
The alleged threat surfaced beneath a Facebook post promoting the "Melbourne Meets Modi" community event, scheduled to be held at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on July 9 as part of the Prime Minister's visit to Australia.
According to The Australia Today, the comment, posted from an account using the name "Abu Mustafa" in Arabic, stated that the stadium's roof "better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death." The publication reported that the matter was brought to the attention of the Australian Federal Police on the same day the comment appeared.
Sources familiar with the investigation told the publication that authorities have identified the IP address associated with the account as part of their inquiries. Investigators are now examining the circumstances surrounding the post and assessing whether any Australian criminal laws have been violated.
The AFP has not confirmed the details of the investigation. Responding to media queries, an AFP spokesperson said, "The AFP has no comment." No arrests had been made at the time of publication.
Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to Australia next week for bilateral engagements with Australian leaders, alongside meetings with members of the Indian diaspora. One of the key events on the itinerary is the "Melbourne Meets Modi" community gathering, expected to draw thousands of members of the Indian-Australian community.
Security for visiting heads of government in Australia is coordinated through multiple agencies, including the Australian Federal Police, state police forces and specialist protective security units. Threats directed at foreign leaders are typically treated with the highest level of seriousness, particularly when they relate to public appearances involving large crowds.
According to The Australia Today, the alleged threat has also been brought to the attention of authorities responsible for planning security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. Officials are expected to continue reviewing security measures ahead of the event, although no changes have been publicly announced.
The publication said it chose not to disclose additional details of the social media account involved beyond what was necessary to report the investigation, noting that no charges have been filed and the allegation has not been tested before a court.
Prime Minister Modi enjoys strong support among the Indian diaspora in Australia, where his previous visits have attracted large public gatherings. During his 2023 visit to Sydney, he addressed thousands of members of the Indian community alongside then Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The latest incident comes at a time when Australia and India continue to strengthen their strategic partnership across defence, trade, technology and regional security. Authorities have not indicated that the alleged online threat has altered the schedule of the Prime Minister's visit.