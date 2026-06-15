PM Modi Arrives In Slovakia On Historic First Visit By An Indian Prime Minister

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Slovakia, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country since its independence in 1993.
He will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico and meet leading business executives.
The visit is expected to boost cooperation in trade, investment, manufacturing, railways and emerging technologies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Slovakia on the second leg of his three-nation European tour, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since it gained independence in 1993.
During his two-day stay in Bratislava, Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Peter Pellegrini and Robert Fico. He will also engage with leading Slovak business executives to explore opportunities for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.
Soon after his arrival, Modi said the visit would help deepen India-Slovakia ties and create new avenues of cooperation.
“This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico,” Modi posted on X.
Traditional Welcome In Bratislava
The Prime Minister arrived in Slovakia after concluding engagements in France, where he held bilateral discussions with Emmanuel Macron and attended the Bharat Innovates event in Nice.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi was welcomed by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár and received a traditional bread-and-salt welcome, a symbol of hospitality, respect and goodwill in Slovakia.
Ahead of the visit, Modi described the trip as historic and said it builds on the growing momentum in bilateral relations. He expressed confidence that discussions with Slovak leaders and business representatives would further strengthen cooperation in key sectors.
Focus On Trade, Technology And Investment
The MEA said the visit follows a series of high-level exchanges between the two countries, including a state visit by Droupadi Murmu to Slovakia in April 2025 and President Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.
India and Slovakia are expected to discuss expanding cooperation in trade, investment, automobile manufacturing, railway production and emerging technologies. New Delhi also views the visit as an opportunity to strengthen engagement with the European Union, of which Slovakia is a member.
After concluding his Slovakia visit, Modi will travel to France to participate in the G7 Summit on June 16-17. He is expected to hold discussions with G7 leaders and partner countries on global issues such as economic growth, international cooperation and artificial intelligence, besides holding a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
The final leg of his tour will take him to Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.