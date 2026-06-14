Modi, Macron Launch 'Bharat Innovates 2026' in Nice as India Pitches Tech Leadership

Modi and Macron launch Bharat Innovates 2026 to boost innovation ties
India showcases 200,000-plus startups and its AI for All vision
Conclave highlights India’s growing role as a global technology provider
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated a three-day innovation conclave in Nice on Sunday, bringing together startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries in an event Modi described as an expression of the two nations' shared vision for technology and humanity.
The 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave, launched during Modi's ongoing visit to France, is designed to deepen innovation ties between India and Europe at a moment when New Delhi is positioning itself not merely as a consumer of global technology but as a contributor and provider of it.
Speaking at the inauguration, Modi drew on the breadth of the India-France relationship to frame the gathering's ambitions. "There are some relations which are driven by shared vision, along with shared interest. The relation between France and India is like that. In this relation, there is connection as well as conviction. In this relation, there is innovation and inspiration," he said.
Modi said India's approach to technology was rooted in a principle of inclusion and trust, pointing to the country's digital infrastructure as evidence of what he called a human-centric model of innovation. He highlighted India's AI vision — summarised as "AI for All" — as emblematic of the country's intent to build technology that benefits humanity broadly rather than serving narrow commercial interests.
He also cited India's startup ecosystem as a measure of how far the country has come. "India today has a vast pool of more than 200,000 startups, contributing to both the Indian and global economy," Modi said, adding that India had moved from being an adopter of technology to a provider of it.
Modi is currently on a two-nation tour covering France and Slovakia. From Nice, he will travel to Bratislava for a state visit from June 14-15 — the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993. The tour also includes Modi's participation in the G7 summit.
Reportedly, Modi will also meet US President Donald Trump separately during the G7 summit in France.