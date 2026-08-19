Kolkata Hotel Fire: Atleast Nine Dead, Owners Arrested Over Safety Lapses

Kolkata Police said, "On 19th August, at about 02:00 hrs, information was received at New Market PS regarding a serious fire incident at a hotel, namely Shika Inn, situated at 15, Mirza Ghalib Street, within the jurisdiction of New Market Police Station. After prolonged and strenuous rescue efforts, the Fire Brigade & Police personnel successfully rescued approximately 60 persons from the hotel premises and brought them to safety. During the rescue operation, 9 persons, including 2 females and 1 child, were found unconscious and were immediately removed to Medical College & Hospital for medical treatment. However, on examination, the doctor declared them brought dead. The rescue and related fire-fighting operation continued for a considerable period and was completed at about 04:30 hrs. At present, the situation in the area is peaceful and under control."