Kolkata Hotel Fire: Atleast Nine Dead, Owners Arrested Over Safety Lapses

The death toll from the fire at Hotel Bideshini in Tarapith rose to nine, including five victims from Meghalaya and four from Alipurduar.
Police arrested hotel owner Kalyan Pal and his son Prabir Pal following investigations that revealed major lapses in fire-safety arrangements.
Birbhum Superintendent of Police Vidit Raj Bhundesh confirmed that a locked front gate and a power outage severely delayed the evacuation of sleeping guests.
Police have arrested hotel owner Kalyan Pal and his son and co-owner Prabir Pal following a fatal blaze in West Bengal's Birbhum district. The death toll from the fire rose to nine on Tuesday, with five victims from Meghalaya and four from Alipurduar.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, August 17, 2026, at Hotel Bideshini, located near the Tarapith police station. Police alleged that their probe found several lapses in fire-safety arrangements at the establishment. Six people were also injured in the massive fire.
Lapses In Safety Measures
The fire erupted around 4:30 am on the ground floor of the four-storey hotel when most guests were asleep. An electrical short circuit caused the blaze, the Fire and Emergency Services Department stated.
The hotel had two exits, but a power outage left guests unable to locate the open rear exit in the dark. Evacuation was severely delayed because the front gate was closed, Birbhum Superintendent of Police Vidit Raj Bhundesh said.
"We have secured the PO [point of occurrence] and requisitioned FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory]. We have detained the son of the hotel owner and strict legal action will be taken," Bhundesh said.
Kolkata Police said, "On 19th August, at about 02:00 hrs, information was received at New Market PS regarding a serious fire incident at a hotel, namely Shika Inn, situated at 15, Mirza Ghalib Street, within the jurisdiction of New Market Police Station. After prolonged and strenuous rescue efforts, the Fire Brigade & Police personnel successfully rescued approximately 60 persons from the hotel premises and brought them to safety. During the rescue operation, 9 persons, including 2 females and 1 child, were found unconscious and were immediately removed to Medical College & Hospital for medical treatment. However, on examination, the doctor declared them brought dead. The rescue and related fire-fighting operation continued for a considerable period and was completed at about 04:30 hrs. At present, the situation in the area is peaceful and under control."
Crackdown On Local Hotels
Local authorities launched a safety crackdown. The Birbhum district administration ordered immediate audits of every hotel, guest house, and homestay in Tarapith. Inspectors will examine electrical wiring and verify if permanent fire-safety setups are in place, officials stated.
At least 15 local hotels were operating with severe building safety and fire violations, district officials stated. Officials ordered these establishments to be sealed immediately.
Tarapith is a major temple town experiencing heavy footfall during the auspicious month of Shravan. Crowds are expected to swell further for Kaushiki Amavasya on September 9.