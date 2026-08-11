IFFM 2026 Exclusive | Saiyami Kher On Pal Bhar Ke Liye And Why She Chooses Meaningful Roles

How did Pal Bhar Ke Liye script inspire her?

She broke down on the first day itself when Vikram called her for a narration and she said “yes” to it right away. On her role, the actress shared, “My character is very strong. It’s about this girl who's this go-getter, very ambitious fashion photographer and doing very well in her life. She's the best that you've got and there is an incident that completely changes and turns her life upside down. She's got a fiancé and the incident derails her life entirely and she completely loses control of whatever is happening in her life. It’s about relationships and family are so essential, because life is so momentary.”