Exclusive | Siddharth P Malhotra Shares Update On Kamal Aur Meena Biopic: Script Is Complete, Waiting For The Right Cast

About Kamal aur Meena biopic

In 2024, while announcing the project on social media, Siddharth shared a glimpse with the caption, "Kamal Aur Meena - a cinematic experience that promises to capture one of the most iconic love stories in the history of Hindi cinema. Kamal Aur Meena will bring to life the epic, real-life romance between the legendary director and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi and the celebrated actress Meena Kumari. With access to over 500 handwritten letters exchanged between Kamal Sahaab and Meenaji as well as personal journals detailing their life together the insights and research we have in telling this story in invaluable (sic)."