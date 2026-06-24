Exclusive | Siddharth P Malhotra Shares Update On Kamal Aur Meena Biopic: Script Is Complete, Waiting For The Right Cast

Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra opened up about his most ambitious biopic Kamal Aur Meena, based on the love story of Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi.
The script for the film has been written by Bhavani Iyer, with dialogues penned by Kausar Munir.
The director emphasised that securing the right cast and budget is crucial before production can kick off.
Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, known for helming films like We Are Family (2010), Hichki (2018), and Maharaj (2024), is set for his upcoming Netflix drama, Ikka. He also has the most ambitious feature, Kamal Aur Meena, a love story, based on the lives of legendary actor Meena Kumari and her filmmaker husband Kamal Amrohi. Bhavani Iyer has served as the writer, with dialogues by Kausar Munir.
In a conversation with Outlook India, Malhotra shared updates on his forthcoming film, calling it 'once in a lifetime project'.
Script complete, waiting for right cast
Malhotra said the script is complete, but the team must secure the right cast and budget before the film can move ahead.
"We have finished writing the film. Now, we have to get the right cast and cost. When all these things fall into place, it will take off. Right now, as a director, I am doing my best as it is one of my best scripts," he said.
He said finding the right actors is crucial for the film's progress. "I am very passionate about everything, together with the right cast. Once God gives me the right cast, I will make it," the filmmaker added.
There have been rumours of a certain Bollywood actress being approached for the biopic. Some reports also claimed that Kiara Advani will play the legendary actress.
"I have met people, but there are lots of permutations and combinations. In this industry, we have seen lots of people say 'yes' initially, and then it becomes a 'no'," Malhotra said.
Being from the film industry, he is realistic about casting commitments, stating he will only proceed once contracts are officially signed.
"Till it's not signed, sealed and delivered, it's not happening," he concluded.
About Kamal aur Meena biopic
In 2024, while announcing the project on social media, Siddharth shared a glimpse with the caption, "Kamal Aur Meena - a cinematic experience that promises to capture one of the most iconic love stories in the history of Hindi cinema. Kamal Aur Meena will bring to life the epic, real-life romance between the legendary director and screenwriter Kamal Amrohi and the celebrated actress Meena Kumari. With access to over 500 handwritten letters exchanged between Kamal Sahaab and Meenaji as well as personal journals detailing their life together the insights and research we have in telling this story in invaluable (sic)."
The makers will be recreating the period from 1950 to 1970 for the film. Apart from the untold love story, the film will also show the struggle behind the making of Pakeezah (1972).
Bilal Amrohi, Kamal Amrohi's grandson, has produced Kamal Aur Meena alongside Saregama and Rohandeep Singh. AR Rahman has composed the music with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.