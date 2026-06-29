Siddharth P Malhotra Ikka Interview: "Challenge Was To Avoid Being Enamoured By Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's Star Power"

Balancing expectations and vision

“Expectations are incredibly high, and I truly hope audiences get all of that, because we poured our absolute best into this film. Bringing this story to life has been a dream come true. When you have two legendary actors like Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna on screen, witnessing the characters you’ve envisioned for years finally come alive is completely surreal. As a director, the ultimate challenge is to ensure that you don't get so enamoured by their personality or star power that you forget who they are on screen,” Malhotra said on directing the leads. “In the end, you have to remember that both Arjun Mehra and Shauryaman Gaur are going through their personal dilemmas. At the same time, you can't disappoint their fans and compromise your creative voice as a filmmaker.”