South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (July 6-12, 2026): Peddi, Sing Geetham, I, Nobody, Lenin And More

For all the South movie fans out there, this week of July has exciting titles on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5 and JioHotstar, among others. From action thrillers to comedies and romantic dramas, the new South OTT and theatrical releases will keep you entertained throughout the week. From Peddi, Sing Geetham to I, Nobody and Lenin, here’s a list of the new South releases that you can watch.
New South OTT Releases this week (July 6-12, 2026)
1. Peddi - July 9 (Netflix)
The sports action follows a gifted village cricketer who, after a devastating personal tragedy, overcomes physical and emotional barriers and becomes a national-level para-athlete. His achievements bring development, infrastructure, and recognition to his neglected village.
2. Sing Geetham - July 9 (Netflix)
Telugu film Sing Geetham is directed by 94-year-old veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The musical fantasy drama stars Ayaan Khan, Shalini Kondepudi and Ahilya Bamroo in the lead roles.
Set in the fictional kingdom of Kuberapura, the film revolves around a sacred tree and an ancient curse. It highlights the collision between tradition and modern development. The story blends elements of fantasy, music and social commentary.
3. Parimala And Co - July 10 (Zee5)
Jayaram and Urvashi play the lead roles in the Tamil-language black comedy-thriller. Directed by Pandiraaj, the drama revolves around a middle-class family entangled in a murder mystery. Parimala (Jayaram) lives in Chennai with his wife, Sudhandhiram (Urvashi) and their daughters Parasakthi and Madhumitha.
Trouble starts when a local criminal who was harassing their youngest daughter dies under suspicious circumstances. This sudden death triggers mutual suspicion among all members of the household. The plot traces the investigation into the killer's identity. It also uncovers the history of conflict between the family and the deceased criminal.
4. Balti - July 10 (SonyLiv)
Led by Shane Nigam, the Malayalam-Tamil action drama follows Udhayan, a talented kabaddi player from Velampalayam whose life takes an unexpected turn when he and his friends meet an influential financier, Bhairavan and get involved in his business. It comes with consequences, and after a setback, he returns to kabaddi to start fresh.
Major South theatrical releases this week
5. I, Nobody - July 9
The Malayalam heist thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal and Shankar Ramakrishnan.
The story follows Rajeevan, a routine state worker whose life unravels after he accidentally observes a classified event. This unwanted knowledge drags him into a massive criminal investigation. Branded a disruptor by influential adversaries, he must fight for his life while shielding his family from danger.
6. Idhayam Murali - July 10
The Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama stars Atharvaa Murali, Fahadh Faasil, Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Niharika NM, Thaman S, Rakshan and Pragya Nagra.
The story follows Idhaya's one-sided love. He falls for a classmate during school but struggles to express his feelings. Facing rejection, he carries this weight into adulthood and journeys abroad to find her.
7. Mudharkanal - July 10
The Tamil drama stars Ashwin, Harikrishnan, Ilakkiya and D. Rajendran.
It follows a gifted adolescent who has a bright future, but gets embroiled in negative influences, that lead him into substance abuse. Offered a solitary opportunity to redeem himself, he must face his history before it ruins him.
8. Vasudeva Sutham - July 10
The Telugu mythological action drama stars Mahendran, Ambika Vani, John Vijay, Mime Gopi, Rajeev Kanakala and Suresh Chandra Menon.
The story is about a person protecting an extraordinary source of power.
9. Boys Never Compromise - July 10
The Kannada horror-comedy stars Samraat Parikshith Bhaskar, Suprith Kaati, Shining Seetharam, Siddu Mandya, Hemanth Nag Gowda and Umesh Kinnal.
The narrative tracks eight reckless companions. They escape their routine obligations to embark on a drunken drive through the mountains. The excursion turns terrifying as supernatural entities warp their surroundings and challenge their mental limits.
10. Lenin- July 10
The Telugu action drama stars Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse, Sivaji, Brahmaji, Getup Srinu and Easwari Rao. Set in the Rayalaseema region, the story blends village romance with family tensions, revenge and loyalty.
11. Rakky - July 10
The Kannada action thriller stars Rakky Suresh, Ashika Somashekar, Pallavi Manjunath, Sampath Maithreya, B Suresha and Bala Rajwadi.
The story follows a mercenary from the KGF underworld. Assigned a high-risk mission, he faces dangerous operations and unexpected betrayals. He must navigate shifting loyalties to survive.
Which films are you going to watch this week?