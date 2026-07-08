South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (July 6-12, 2026): Peddi, Sing Geetham, I, Nobody, Lenin And More

For all the South movie fans out there, this week of July has exciting titles on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5 and JioHotstar, among others. From action thrillers to comedies and romantic dramas, the new South OTT and theatrical releases will keep you entertained throughout the week. From Peddi, Sing Geetham to I, Nobody and Lenin, here’s a list of the new South releases that you can watch.