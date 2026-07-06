OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Ikka, Little House On The Prairie, Dhamaal 4 And More

OTT and theatrical releases this week offer courtroom drama, horror and family adventures.
Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn headline an eventful week across screens.
Nine major movies and series arrive on Netflix, Prime Video and in cinemas.
OTT and theatrical releases this week promise something for every kind of viewer. Whether you're in the mood for an intense courtroom thriller, a nostalgic family drama, an animated adventure or a laugh-out-loud comedy on the big screen, the coming days are packed with fresh entertainment across Netflix, Prime Video, MGM+ and cinemas.
Latest OTT releases this week:
1. Ikka
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 10
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite nearly three decades after Border in this gripping courtroom thriller. Deol plays a respected lawyer forced to defend a man he once helped convict, leading to a tense legal battle where justice and personal convictions collide.
2. Little House on the Prairie
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 9
Laura Ingalls Wilder's beloved novels receive a fresh adaptation that follows the Ingalls family as they begin a new life on the American frontier. The series expands the original story with new perspectives while retaining its emotional core.
3. I'm Not Afraid
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 8
Set during the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, this coming-of-age thriller follows a young boy whose innocent discovery uncovers a terrifying kidnapping conspiracy involving people he trusted.
4. Thunder 3
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 9
Adapted from the acclaimed manga, this anime follows three middle-school friends who enter a mysterious parallel world after one of their sisters disappears, setting off an imaginative sci-fi adventure.
5. Salcedo, Leather, and Boogaloo
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 8
This spin-off to Eva Lasting returns viewers to 1970s Colombia, where romance, nightlife and dangerous secrets slowly consume the life of Martín Salcedo.
6. The Westies
Where to Watch: MGM+ via Prime Video
Release Date: July 12
Set in 1980s New York, this organised crime drama explores the uneasy alliance between the Irish-American Westies gang and the Italian mafia as violence and FBI investigations threaten to destroy both sides.
Movies releasing in theatres this week:
7. Dhamaal 4
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: July 10
Bollywood's favourite gang of lovable fools returns for another outrageous treasure hunt. Ajay Devgn joins Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi as the adventure grows even bigger, taking the gang through jungles, pirates and unexpected supernatural twists.
8. Moana (Live-Action)
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: July 10
Disney brings one of its most loved animated classics to life with Catherine Laga'aia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui. Expect spectacular visuals, memorable songs and a grand ocean adventure for the whole family.
9. Evil Dead Burn
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: July 10
The legendary horror franchise returns with another terrifying chapter. A grieving woman's visit to her in-laws' remote home soon turns into a nightmare after the infamous Book of the Dead unleashes horrifying demonic forces.
From high-stakes legal drama and heartfelt family stories to animated adventures, horror and broad comedy, this week's line-up covers nearly every genre. Whether you're planning a cinema outing or a weekend streaming marathon, there are plenty of fresh titles worth adding to your watchlist.