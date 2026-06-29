New OTT And Cinema Releases This Week: Alpha, Pritam and Pedro, Baby Do Die Do, Enola Holmes 3 And More

Pritam and Pedro and Enola Holmes 3 headline this week's biggest OTT releases.
Alpha leads a strong theatrical lineup alongside two intriguing new films.
Nine major OTT and theatrical releases offer something for every kind of viewer.
OTT releases this week offer a packed mix of crime thrillers, mysteries, family entertainers and action spectacles. Whether you're planning to stay home with Netflix, Prime Video or JioHotstar or heading to cinemas for one of the week's biggest theatrical releases, there is no shortage of fresh entertainment to choose from.
OTT releases this week:
1. Enola Holmes 3
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 1
Millie Bobby Brown returns as the young detective in what promises to be her biggest case yet. Just as Enola prepares to marry Lord Tewkesbury, Sherlock Holmes mysteriously disappears, forcing her to race across Malta to solve a dangerous conspiracy before it's too late. Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Himesh Patel join the adventure.
2. Pritam and Pedro
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 3
Rajkumar Hirani makes his streaming debut with this cybercrime comedy-thriller. Arshad Warsi plays an old-school Goa police officer who reluctantly teams up with a brilliant young hacker, played by Vir Hirani, to stop a dangerous cybercriminal responsible for a high-profile kidnapping. Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani and Mona Singh complete the ensemble.
3. Elle
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: July 1
The Legally Blonde universe heads back to the 1990s to explore Elle Woods' teenage years. Forced to move away from her glamorous California life, young Elle must rebuild her confidence while navigating school, friendships and first love.
4. Sparks of Tomorrow
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 5
Kyoto Animation returns with an emotional original anime series set in an alternate version of early twentieth-century Kyoto. Blending fantasy, history and hope, the story follows two young people brought together by a mysterious invention that could change their future.
5. Worst Neighbor Ever
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 1
The latest instalment in Netflix's acclaimed true-crime franchise explores disturbing real-life neighbour disputes that escalated into stalking, violence and shocking criminal cases through interviews and police footage.
6. Survival of the Thickest Season 3
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 2
Michelle Buteau returns for the comedy's final season as Mavis Beaumont attempts to make her mark in fashion while navigating friendships, dating and unexpected life changes.
Movies releasing in theatres this week:
7. Alpha
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: July 3
Alia Bhatt headlines the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller follows a deadly assassin trained from childhood whose past and present collide in a high-stakes mission. With Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor on board, Alpha is among the biggest theatrical releases of the month.
8. Baby Do Die Do
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: July 3
Huma Qureshi leads this quirky crime comedy as India's first deaf-mute contract killer. Set against Mumbai's underworld, the film combines mystery, action and dark humour while introducing an unusual protagonist unlike anything seen in recent Bollywood releases.
9. The Death of Robin Hood
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: July 3
This darker reimagining follows the legendary outlaw after years of violence and regret. Gravely wounded and searching for redemption, Robin Hood finds himself in the care of a mysterious woman who may offer him one final chance at salvation.