Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber And BTS Dazzle World Cup Half-Time Show

Several celebrities were spotted watching on, including Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, as well as Beyonce and Jay-Z. The show went on for eleven minutes. FIFA’s rules give halftime a 15-minute window for broadcast, and the production had to work backwards from the technical requirements of resetting the pitch. After the performances, Tom Cruise took to the stage to introduce the match, "From every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy," he told the crowd. "Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people."