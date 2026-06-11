FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico Opening Ceremony Guide: Time, Live Streaming And Performers - All You Need To Know

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature three separate opening ceremonies across Mexico, Canada and USA
Mexico's opening ceremony will see Shakira perform alongside Burna Boy
The host nation will kick-off the tournament against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca
The day has finally arrived as the festival of football begins with the FIFA World Cup 2026 as it begins with the opening ceremony that will be held across three cities - Mexico, United States and Canada.
Each opening ceremony will carry its own cultural heritage and also showcase the local talent from the country.
The first ceremony will be held at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It will be held 90 minutes before the kick-off. The Estadio Azteca will become the first stadium to host World Cup matches across three tournaments - 1970, 1986 and now 2026.
Dates and Time
Mexico, June 11, 2026 (Kick-off day). Time: 1:30 PM local time (June 12, 12:30 AM IST).
Performers
Day 1, Mexico- Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, and Los Ángeles Azules.
Shakira will share the stage with Nigerian artist Burna Boy, delivering a live performance of their official tournament single "Dai Dai" for the very first time. This event signifies her fourth appearance at the World Cup and her inaugural performance at an opening ceremony since the 2010 event in South Africa, where she also took part in the closing ceremony in Rio in 2014.
LIVE Streaming Info
Catch the opening ceremony LIVE on Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment's newly launched sports network, with livestreaming available on the Zee5 app. Select matches, including all games from the quarter-finals onwards, will also air on DD Sports. A Zee5 subscription is a must for livestreaming.