FIFA Draws Heavy Backlash For Bending Football Laws And Extending World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Break

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Outlook Sports Desk
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FIFA plans to extend the half-time interval of the World Cup final to 30 minutes to host a "Super Bowl-style" entertainment show featuring global artists like Madonna, BTS, and Shakira. This break will consist of an 11-minute performance alongside the standard 15 minutes allotted for broadcaster analysis

fifa world cup 2026 Mexico opening ceremony Shakira 2 ap photo
Colombian artist Shakira, with her brother Antonio Mebarak, left, wait her turn to perform during the opening ceremony before the start of the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Summary of this article

  • FIFA faces backlash for extending the World Cup Final halftime to 30 minutes for a star-studded performance

  • Critics argue the extended break violates IFAB rules and risks player safety, mirroring American-style commercialization

  • Concerns grow that prioritizing entertainment over match tradition is undermining the integrity of football

The FIFA World Cup is approaching its climax, but the tournament’s conclusion is mired in controversy. In a move designed to mirror the spectacle of the NFL’s Super Bowl, FIFA has announced plans for a star-studded halftime show during the World Cup Final on July 19. While the ambition to elevate the event's entertainment value is clear, the decision has ignited a firestorm of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The primary point of contention is the duration of the halftime break. According to the Laws of the Game, governed by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), matches are strictly limited to a 15-minute interval, barring unavoidable circumstances such as severe weather.

FIFA, however, reportedly intends to extend this break to 30 minutes to accommodate performances by a massive lineup, including Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber. Even if the performance itself lasts only 11 minutes, the addition of broadcasting requirements and mandatory analysis will inevitably breach the long-standing 15-minute regulation.

Also Read: Spain Enter FIFA World Cup 2026 Final By Beating France

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This decision has drawn heavy backlash, particularly regarding player welfare. When CONMEBOL previously requested an extension of halftime to 25 minutes, the IFAB rejected the proposal, specifically citing the "negative impact on player welfare and safety" caused by such an extended period of inactivity.

Critics argue that forcing players to remain idle for 30 minutes risks muscle stiffness and disrupts the rhythm of the game.

The frustration is compounded by recent changes to the tournament format, including the introduction of three-minute "hydration breaks" in each half.

Many fans view these additions as a cynical ploy to maximize advertising slots, mirroring the quarter-based structure of American sports. Detractors fear that these modifications are slowly eroding the traditional nature of football to satisfy commercial interests.

As the final approaches at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), the excitement of the match is being overshadowed by concerns that FIFA is prioritizing spectacle over the integrity of the game. Whether this bold experiment marks a new era for football or a regrettable departure from its roots remains a subject of heated global debate.

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