FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Guide: Dates, Time, Live Streaming, Venues And Performers

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature three separate opening ceremonies across Mexico, Canada and USA
Some of the big names among the performers include Shakira, Nora Fatehi, Burna Boy, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema and others
The first ceremony will be held on June 11 in Mexico followed by Canada and USA on June 12
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to defy expectations, with the opening ceremony poised to be a landmark spectacle that attempts to marry the grandeur of a global sporting event with the complex reality of a host nation currently under intense international scrutiny.
As the world turns its eyes to North America, the opening ceremony promises a mesmerizing start, traditionally designed to project unity and celebrate the spirit of "the beautiful game."
The stage is set for a visual and cultural showcase, highlighting the diversity and energy of the host countries through high-energy performances, state-of-the-art production, and a tribute to football's international reach. Organizers are working to create an immersive experience that unites fans from every corner of the globe, aiming to capture the excitement and passion that only the World Cup can generate.
When the fireworks fade and the opening match kicks off, the focus will shift entirely to the action on the pitch. While the ceremony is designed to be a dazzling start to the largest sporting event in history, the true essence of the tournament will be found in the skill, teamwork, and competitive spirit displayed by the participating athletes.
Ultimately, this opening celebration serves as a symbolic bridge, inviting the world to witness a historic chapter in football, where the focus remains steadfast on the game itself and the players who strive for glory on the world’s biggest stage.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature three separate opening ceremonies rather than one massive event, taking place across the three host countries, USA, Canada and Mexico
Venues
Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio Azteca)
Toronto, Canada (BMO Field)
Los Angeles, United States (SoFi Stadium)
The Opening Ceremonies will take place across these venues within a span of 2 days.
Dates and Time
Mexico, June 11, 2026 (Kick-off day). Time: 1:30 PM local time (June 12, 12:30 AM IST).
Toronto, June 12, 2026. Time: 1:30 PM local time (June 13, 11:00 PM IST).
Los Angeles, June 12, 2026. Time: 6:00 PM local time (June 13, 6:30 AM IST).
Performers
Day 1, Mexico- Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, and Los Ángeles Azules.
Day 2, Toronto, Canada- Nora Fatehi is part of this star-studded North American lineup. She will share the stage with Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.
Day 2, Los Angeles, USA- Katy Perry, Lisa (BLACKPINK), Anitta, Rema, Future, and Tyla.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show.
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.