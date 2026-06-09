FIFA World Cup 2026 Song 'Siir Siir' Starring Nora Fatehi Is Out; Star Reflects On India's Growing Presence

She added, “What makes this song even more meaningful is the strong Indian representation behind the scenes, from the choreographer and dancers to the styling team, everyone played a huge role in bringing this vision to life.....Creating this song for a global event like the FIFA World Cup 2026 for me is almost unreal! It feels like a full-circle moment where different cultures, sounds and people come together. In my own way I hope I am able to bring the amazing sounds of the East to the world."