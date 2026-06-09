FIFA World Cup 2026 Song 'Siir Siir' Starring Nora Fatehi Is Out; Star Reflects On India's Growing Presence

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Nora Fatehi Starrer "Sirr Sirr" the FIFA World Cup 2026 song is out, turns out be a proud moment for India's global footprint

Nora Fatehi song Sirr Sirr
Nora Fatehi's new song reflects on India's global presence in FIFA World Cup 2026 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Nora Fatehi’s latest song Siir Siir, created in collaboration with music producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream, is out now.

  • The release marks a major milestone both for Nora Fatehi and India in the global level.

  • She is also set to perform in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony.

Nora Fatehi’s latest song Siir Siir, created in collaboration with music producer Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream, is officially out now.

The track is a part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album which brings artists from faceted musical backgrounds around the world.

The release marks a major milestone both for Nora Fatehi and India at the global level.

She is also set to perform in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony.

Nora Fatehi said the anthem is especially meaningful to her as it combines artists from different corners of the world, resulting in a unique musical collaboration that celebrates cultural diversity and the global reach of football.

"I really wanted to bring together every part of my identity, from my Moroccan roots, to my Canadian roots as well as the huge influence India has had on me with all the love I have received from the country and the South Asian community at large, which has been so instrumental in my journey." Nora Said

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She added, “What makes this song even more meaningful is the strong Indian representation behind the scenes, from the choreographer and dancers to the styling team, everyone played a huge role in bringing this vision to life.....Creating this song for a global event like the FIFA World Cup 2026 for me is almost unreal!  It feels like a full-circle moment where different cultures, sounds and people come together. In my own way I hope I am able to bring the amazing sounds of the East to the world."

According to Nora Fatehi, the song's uniqueness lies in its ability to spotlight Indian culture on a global stage, while the involvement of Indian dancers, choreographers and stylists elevates its visual and cultural appeal.

From conquering charts to representing India on the global stage, Nora Fatehi has added yet another feather to her cap by associating with FIFA for a second time.

The Opening Ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on June 12th, 12:30 am (IST) at the Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca) before the inaugral match between Mexico and South Africa.

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