FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Guide: Time, Live Streaming And Performers - All You Need To Know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway with three ceremonies across Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles over two days. Nora Fatehi will be performing at the BMO Field, Toronto alongside host of Canadian stars

MLS Inter Miami Toronto FC Soccer
Fans watch from temporary stands at BMO Field, which were built to accommodate more fans for the 2026 World Cup, during first half MLS soccer between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn /The Canadian Press via AP
Summary of this article

  • Canada's opening ceremony will feature a host of stars including Nora Fatehi

  • The ceremony will be held prior to Canada's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Michael Buble will headline the ceremony at Toronto's BMO Field

The anticipation for the 2026 World Cup is almost at an end, as the tournament is poised to commence in a grand manner featuring fireworks, music, and an abundance of football!

This year's event will be hosted across several nations, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico all playing a role in the competition. It is expected that these three nations will incorporate their unique cultures and traditions into the opening ceremony of this prestigious football event.

For the first time, three distinct opening ceremonies will take place, featuring a lineup of renowned performers and artists for the most significant event in the football calendar.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Canada Date and Time

Canada's opening ceremony takes place on 12 June at BMO Field in Toronto at 1:30 PM ET, which is 11:00 PM IST on 12 June, ahead of Canada's opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Opening Ceremony Performers

Canadian icon Michael Buble will the main attraction as he leads the lineup at the opening ceremony, with the likes of Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette among the other featured performers.

Related Content
Shakira, Nora Fatehi, and Jennifer Lopez - null
Nora Fatehi's new song reflects on India's global presence in FIFA World Cup 2026 - Instagram
Switzerland starting eleven pose for a team picture before an international friendly soccer game against Australia Saturday, June 6, 2026, in San Diego - (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Nora Fatehi to Perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 Ceremony - X

French singer Vegedream, Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy and Palestinian pop singer Elyanna will also be performing at the ceremony. Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi and William Prince will also be performing at the opening ceremony.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - LIVE Streaming Info

Catch the opening ceremony LIVE on Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment's newly launched sports network, with livestreaming available on the Zee5 app. Select matches, including all games from the quarter-finals onwards, will also air on DD Sports. A Zee5 subscription is a must for livestreaming.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories