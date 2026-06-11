FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony Guide: Time, Live Streaming And Performers - All You Need To Know

Canada's opening ceremony will feature a host of stars including Nora Fatehi
The ceremony will be held prior to Canada's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina
Michael Buble will headline the ceremony at Toronto's BMO Field
The anticipation for the 2026 World Cup is almost at an end, as the tournament is poised to commence in a grand manner featuring fireworks, music, and an abundance of football!
This year's event will be hosted across several nations, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico all playing a role in the competition. It is expected that these three nations will incorporate their unique cultures and traditions into the opening ceremony of this prestigious football event.
For the first time, three distinct opening ceremonies will take place, featuring a lineup of renowned performers and artists for the most significant event in the football calendar.
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Canada Date and Time
Canada's opening ceremony takes place on 12 June at BMO Field in Toronto at 1:30 PM ET, which is 11:00 PM IST on 12 June, ahead of Canada's opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Opening Ceremony Performers
Canadian icon Michael Buble will the main attraction as he leads the lineup at the opening ceremony, with the likes of Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette among the other featured performers.
French singer Vegedream, Bangladeshi-American DJ Sanjoy and Palestinian pop singer Elyanna will also be performing at the ceremony. Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi and William Prince will also be performing at the opening ceremony.
FIFA World Cup 2026 - LIVE Streaming Info
Catch the opening ceremony LIVE on Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment's newly launched sports network, with livestreaming available on the Zee5 app. Select matches, including all games from the quarter-finals onwards, will also air on DD Sports. A Zee5 subscription is a must for livestreaming.