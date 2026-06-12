Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Les Rouges, Golden Lilies Starting XIs Revealed

Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: BIH Starting XI
Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CAN Starting XI
Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Is Thomas Partey Missing Ghana’s World Cup Opener?
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L opener against Panama on June 17 after being denied entry to Canada. According to reports, Partey’s visa application was refused by the Canadian government, preventing him from travelling from Ghana’s base camp in Boston to join the squad for the match. FIFA confirmed that the Villarreal midfielder will be unavailable for the opening fixture.
Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview
Canada begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on home soil as they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Group B opener at Toronto Stadium. The co-hosts enter the contest in impressive form, unbeaten in their last eight matches, while Bosnia return to the World Cup after a dramatic qualification run.
With both teams looking to make a strong start, this clash promises an exciting battle between Canada’s defensive strength and Bosnia’s experienced squad.
Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Canada take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Group B opener. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Toronto Stadium.