Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Les Rouges, Golden Lilies Starting XIs Revealed

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B opener between CAN and BIH on Saturday, 13 June, at Toronto Stadium. Co-hosts Canada begin their campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first-ever men’s World Cup match on Canadian soil. The Canadians, who earned an automatic berth as hosts, enter the clash on an eight-match unbeaten run in 2026, while Bosnia and Herzegovina return to the tournament after a dramatic qualification campaign that saw them defeat Italy on penalties. Both teams will look to make a strong start in Group B, with Canada aiming to overcome their previous World Cup struggles and Bosnia hoping to build on their 2014 appearance.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Jun 2026, 11:31:26 pm IST Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: BIH Starting XI OFFICIAL Bosnia-Herzegovina Starting XI against Canada! #FIFAWorldCup #CANBIH 🇨🇦🇧🇦 pic.twitter.com/4TJBK7EXWe — Bosnian Football (@BosniaNTBall) June 12, 2026

12 Jun 2026, 11:30:48 pm IST Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CAN Starting XI Today’s starters, presented by @GE_Appliances



🍁 JD and Tani up top

🍁 Max is in goal

🍁 Staqs captains the side



LET’S GO CANADA!#CANMNT #OurGameNow pic.twitter.com/UsbLKh2AVz — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 12, 2026

12 Jun 2026, 11:20:05 pm IST Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Is Thomas Partey Missing Ghana’s World Cup Opener? Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L opener against Panama on June 17 after being denied entry to Canada. According to reports, Partey’s visa application was refused by the Canadian government, preventing him from travelling from Ghana’s base camp in Boston to join the squad for the match. FIFA confirmed that the Villarreal midfielder will be unavailable for the opening fixture.

12 Jun 2026, 11:08:49 pm IST Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview Canada begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on home soil as they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Group B opener at Toronto Stadium. The co-hosts enter the contest in impressive form, unbeaten in their last eight matches, while Bosnia return to the World Cup after a dramatic qualification run. With both teams looking to make a strong start, this clash promises an exciting battle between Canada’s defensive strength and Bosnia’s experienced squad.

12 Jun 2026, 10:53:35 pm IST Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.