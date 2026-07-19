FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony Highlights: Tom Cruise, Post Malone, IShowSpeed Headline Star-Studded Pre-Match Show

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the star-studded spectacle ahead of the blockbuster Argentina vs Spain final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Streaming Info
Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony live on Unite8 Sports TV channels, while live streaming will be available on ZEE5. The ceremony begins at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 19, ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: We Are Underway!
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony has officially begun, with internet sensation IShowSpeed kicking off the entertainment at the centre of the pitch. The influencer got the crowd going with an energetic performance, urging fans to wave their flags and celebrate as the curtain comes down on the biggest World Cup in history.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Post Malone Takes Centre Stage!
The American rapper opened his set with some of his biggest hits before being joined by Swae Lee for their chart-topping collaboration "Sunflower" from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The performance leaned heavily on pre-recorded vocals, a common feature of large-scale stadium shows, as the closing ceremony continued to entertain the packed New York New Jersey Stadium.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Pre-Match Ceremony Concludes
That's it for the pre-match closing ceremony. The opening segment has come to an end, shifting the focus to the football. While the performances offered plenty of star power, attention now turns to the much-anticipated Super Bowl-style half-time show, which will feature Chris Martin, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira during the interval of the Argentina vs Spain final.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Starting XIs
That's A Wrap
That's a wrap from our coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony. Thank you for joining us as we brought you all the highlights from the star-studded pre-match spectacle.
Now, it's time for the main event -- follow our Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live Blog for live updates, goals and all the action from New York New Jersey Stadium. See you there!