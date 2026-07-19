FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony Highlights: Tom Cruise, Post Malone, IShowSpeed Headline Star-Studded Pre-Match Show

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Highlights: Catch all the updates from the closing ceremony ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Post Malone waves during the pregame closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Post Malone waves during the pregame closing ceremony before the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Catch the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony, where football and entertainment came together ahead of the blockbuster Argentina vs Spain final at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The star-studded pre-match show featured Post Malone, IShowSpeed and a special appearance by Tom Cruise, setting the stage for the title clash. Attention now turns to FIFA's first-ever Super Bowl-style half-time show, headlined by Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS, which will take place during the interval of the final.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jul 2026, 10:26:56 pm IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Greetings! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the star-studded spectacle ahead of the blockbuster Argentina vs Spain final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

19 Jul 2026, 11:10:37 pm IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Streaming Info Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony live on Unite8 Sports TV channels, while live streaming will be available on ZEE5. The ceremony begins at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 19, ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final.

19 Jul 2026, 11:28:23 pm IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: We Are Underway! The FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony has officially begun, with internet sensation IShowSpeed kicking off the entertainment at the centre of the pitch. The influencer got the crowd going with an energetic performance, urging fans to wave their flags and celebrate as the curtain comes down on the biggest World Cup in history.

19 Jul 2026, 11:29:54 pm IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Post Malone Takes Centre Stage! The American rapper opened his set with some of his biggest hits before being joined by Swae Lee for their chart-topping collaboration "Sunflower" from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The performance leaned heavily on pre-recorded vocals, a common feature of large-scale stadium shows, as the closing ceremony continued to entertain the packed New York New Jersey Stadium.

19 Jul 2026, 11:57:12 pm IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Pre-Match Ceremony Concludes That's it for the pre-match closing ceremony. The opening segment has come to an end, shifting the focus to the football. While the performances offered plenty of star power, attention now turns to the much-anticipated Super Bowl-style half-time show, which will feature Chris Martin, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira during the interval of the Argentina vs Spain final.

20 Jul 2026, 12:19:17 am IST FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Starting XIs 🏆 #FIFAWorldCup



📋 ¡Once inicial confirmado! ⚽



Así formará #Argentina para la final ante #España 🇪🇸 💪



🙌 ​¡Alentemos todos juntos en este último paso! 🩵🤍 pic.twitter.com/PstmprUp7f — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) July 19, 2026 🚨 OFFICIAL | The XI to chase history.



These are the names ready to fight for the biggest prize in football.

❤️🇪🇸#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NSEEMzDomw — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) July 19, 2026