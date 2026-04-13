FIFA World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About Tournament's Format, Locations, Key Dates, Group Breakdown And More

The 32 surviving teams after the group stage will enter a single-elimination tournament, with one exception: The teams that lose in the semifinals will advance to a third place match the day before the World Cup final

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Complete guide of the FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA President Gianni Infantino greets Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni during the match schedule reveal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Complete guide to the inaugural 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026

  • The East Rutherford region in the USA will host the finale on July 17

  • Four nations - Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan will make their World Cup debut

The biggest FIFA World Cup ever, with a record 48 teams set to play a record 104 matches spread out across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, is fast approaching.

The three host nations automatically qualified for the field. Defending champion Argentina is back, and four nations, namely Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, will make their World Cup debuts.

FIFA World Cup 2026: 48-Team Tournament Format

All the participating 48 teams are guaranteed three matches in the group stage of the tournament.

Teams have been assigned to 12 different four-team groups. The top two teams from each group are guaranteed to advance, as will the eight best third-place teams. Teams finishing fourth in groups are eliminated.

The 32 surviving teams after the group stage will enter a single-elimination tournament, with one exception: The teams that lose in the semifinals will advance to a third place match the day before the World Cup final.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament Sites

Group stages: Atlanta; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Arlington, Texas; Guadalajara, Mexico; Houston; Kansas City; Inglewood, California; Mexico City; Miami Gardens, Florida; Monterrey, Mexico; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Philadelphia; Santa Clara, California; Seattle; Toronto; and Vancouver.

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Last 32: Foxborough, East Rutherford, Inglewood, Toronto, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Arlington, Mexico City, Atlanta, Miami Gardens, Vancouver, Kansas City.

Last 16: Vancouver, Atlanta, Mexico City, East Rutherford, Seattle, Arlington, Houston, Philadelphia.

Quarterfinals: Foxborough, Inglewood, Miami Gardens, Kansas City.

Semifinals: Atlanta, Arlington.

3rd place match: Miami Gardens.

Final: East Rutherford.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Key Dates To Remember

Group stage: June 11-June 27

Last 32: June 28-July 3

Last 16: July 4-7

Quarterfinals: July 9-11

Semifinals: July 14 and 15

3rd place match: July 18

Final: July 19

FIFA World Cup 2026: Group Breakdown

Which teams are in which group, with current FIFA ranking in parentheses:

Group A: Mexico (15), South Korea (25), Czechia (41), South Africa (60).

Group B: Switzerland (19), Canada (30), Qatar (55), Bosnia and Herzegovina (65).

Group C: Brazil (6), Morocco (8), Scotland (43), Haiti (83).

Group D: United States (16), Turkey (22), Australia (27), Paraguay (40).

Group E: Germany (10), Ecuador (23), Ivory Coast (34), Curacao (82).

Group F: Netherlands (7), Japan (18), Sweden (38), Tunisia (44).

Group G: Belgium (9), Iran (21), Egypt (29), New Zealand (85).

Group H: Spain (2), Uruguay (17), Saudi Arabia (61), Cape Verde (69).

Group I: France (1), Senegal (14), Norway (31), Iraq (57).

Group J: Argentina (3), Algeria (28), Austria (24), Jordan (63).

Group K: Portugal (5), Colombia (13), Congo (46), Uzbekistan (50).

Group L: England (4), Croatia (11), Panama (33), Ghana (74).

FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Messi Play?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who famously helped La Albiceleste end their wait for a World Cup in 2022 at Qatar, hasn't said with absolute certainty that he'll play in the inaugural 48-team spectacle.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni said in March that the decision is solely up to Messi, the back-to-back MLS MVP who led Inter Miami to the MLS Cup title last fall.

“I believe that he has to be there, for the sake of football," Scaloni said. “But it’s not me who decides. It’s up to him.”

There has been no indication that Messi doesn't plan to play, but he has indicated that he'll only play if healthy.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Argentina Go For Back-To-Back Titles

The last six World Cups have seen six different champions - Argentina in 2022, France in 2018, Germany in 2014, Spain in 2010, Italy in 2006 and Brazil in 2002.

Such a run had never previously happened in World Cup history.

Argentina is trying to do something that hasn't been done in generations and that is win back-to-back World Cups. The only nations to achieve that feat were Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962).

FIFA World Cup 2026: How To Watch In India And Around The World?

Fox Sports is the English-language home in the USA for the World Cup, with 70 matches set to be aired on Fox and 34 more on FS1. All matches will stream live on Fox One and the Fox Sports app.

Spanish-speaking viewers in the U.S. will be able to catch on NBCUniversal's Telemundo and Universo.

Peacock, FuboTV, Hulu, YouTubeTV and DirecTV Stream will also offer some matches.

The official broadcasters are yet to be determined in India.

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