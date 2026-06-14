India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma Dismissed In First Over | IND-W: 7/1 (1 Over)

India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Verma Dismissed In First Over
Wow! What a start to the IND-W vs PAK-W contest in Birmingham. Shafali Verma hammers Sadia Iqbal for a first-ball six but the PAK bowler dismisses soon after.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: National Anthems
National Anthems time and its first for Pakistan followed by India's 'Jana Gana Mana....'
In the meantime, here's something for the stat followers - This is the first toss win for India Women after 8 successive losses in T20Is, and this is also their first toss win after 12 consecutive toss losses on English soil in T20Is since 2022.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Side To Bat First
India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
PS - There were no handshakes between the two captains at the toss.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Speaks
“We prepare differently for every game. We’ve been putting ourselves in uncomfortable situations, whether in training or on the field. We have a lot of sessions where we play out different scenarios. Everyone says you have to thrive under pressure, but how do you do that? You do it by repeatedly putting yourself under pressure in practice and making those situations as challenging as possible, so that when you go into a match, you feel prepared.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: H2H
India and Pakistan teams have faced each other 16 times in T20Is, with India holding a clear upper hand in this contest. India have won 13 of those encounters, while Pakistan have claimed three wins.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma
Pakistan Women Squad: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Saira Jabeen, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Tasmia Rubab