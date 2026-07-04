Parthiv Patel Backs Sooryavanshi's Debut Wait, Says Communication Must Be Clear

"Those raising questions over Shreyas Iyer would have felt a lot more relieved after this innings. As a player, Shreyas Iyer doesn't have to worry about anything. He's a proven performer in this format. It was a very important innings because India had lost two early wickets, while at the other end, Abhishek Sharma was batting quite aggressively. So, Shreyas had to play the second fiddle rather than rely too much on hitting sixes, which is something every Indian player is so used to from playing in the IPL. You have to rotate the strike, and score boundaries along the ground. I thought it was a masterclass from Shreyas Iyer, understanding the situation and the dimensions of the ground. That's something both the captain and the Indian team would have learned from those two games against Ireland."