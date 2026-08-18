Al-Diriyah Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Kings Cup 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Round Of 32 Match?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Al-Nassr kick off their Saudi King's Cup campaign in the Round of 32 with a high-stakes local clash against Al Diriyah. The knockout fixture offers the Knights of Riyadh an early opportunity to stamp their authority and chase domestic silverware

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Al-Diriyah Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Kings Cup 2026-27: Preview
Al-Nassr's Abdulrahman Ghareeb celebrates with teammates after scorign during the AFC Champions League Two match against Arkadag on February 18, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/alnassr
Summary of this article

  • Al-Nassr face Al Diriyah in the King's Cup Round of 32 as clear favorites to advance

  • Underdogs Al Diriyah enter with a revamped squad to pull off a major cup upset

  • Check below to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play in this match

Al-Nassr head into their eagerly awaited King's Cup Round of 32 clash against Al Diriyah looking to stamp their authority early in the domestic knockout competition. Fresh off a strong start to the new campaign, the Knights of Riyadh are clear favorites as they enter this local encounter with high ambitions.

For Al-Nassr, this tournament represents a vital path to silverware, and manager Ange Postecoglou will be eager to avoid any early-round slip-ups against lower-tier opposition.

Al Diriyah, meanwhile, step onto the grand stage with nothing to lose and everything to prove. The club has bolstered its ranks significantly for the new season, notably securing the services of experienced former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye to add steel and composure to their core.

Managed by Bruno Lage, Al Diriyah enters the fixture with tactical discipline and a revamped squad that aims to pull off one of the biggest shocks of the domestic cup so far.

The match carries added intrigue given the local rivalry dynamics within Riyadh, even as Al-Nassr boasts a star-studded roster capable of dismantling any defense.

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Al-Nassr’s attack will look to exploit any early nerves from Al Diriyah's backline, while the underdogs are expected to adopt a compact, counter-attacking block, relying on veteran presence in midfield to disrupt the rhythm of the heavyweights.

As the King's Cup is famous for its sudden-death drama and giant-killing potential, tension is high heading into kickoff at the King Saud University Stadium. While Al-Nassr possess the depth and individual brilliance to control proceedings, a resilient Al Diriyah side backed by smart summer reinforcements will be primed to test their credentials on a major night of Saudi football.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play?

Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in Al-Nassr's King's Cup fixture against Al Diriyah, as the Portuguese legend is currently undergoing a specialized fitness regimen at the club's training center following his return from vacation last week.

Having maintained his physical condition despite a well-deserved rest after representing Portugal in the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo is scheduled for a rigorous 90-minute fitness session on Tuesday.

His absence comes as manager Ange Postecoglou manages squad readiness early in the campaign, supported by a tailored program designed by the club's fitness coach to prepare the star striker for upcoming matches.

While Ronaldo's leadership and goalscoring prowess will be heavily missed on the pitch for this cup tie, the Knights of Riyadh retain ample depth to navigate the preliminary hurdle.

Al-Diriyah Vs Al-Nassr, Kings Cup 2026-27: Live Streaming Details

Fans looking to follow the action can catch the Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr Saudi King’s Cup Round of 32 match through several regional broadcast and streaming platforms. Viewers in India can tune in via the FanCode app and website, while fans in Bangladesh can watch the game live on SportyTV’s YouTube channel. Additionally, supporters located in Saudi Arabia can stream the fixture directly on Thmanyah.

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