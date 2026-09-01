'Hurts To See Him In Tears': Ronaldo’s 2016 Wish For 'Retired' Messi To Return Feels Bittersweet Today

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Outlook Sports Desk
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When Messi first announced his retirement in 2016, the decision even prompted a reaction from his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi ended his Argentina career after 21 years, leaving behind six World Cups, three major trophies and countless records

  • Messi’s 2016 retirement shocked football, but he returned to win Copa America titles in 2021, 2024 and the 2022 World Cup

  • Argentina’s all-time leading scorer leaves international football with 207 appearances, 125 goals and 21 World Cup goals

Monday marked the end of a golden era as Lionel Messi drew curtains on his illustrious international career. 21 years, six World Cups, three major international trophies and countless records later, the Argentina superstar announced his retirement via an emotional Instagram post which left the entire generation heartbroken.

“It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deeply — but I understand that the time has come,” the 39-year-old Messi said on his Instagram account.

But it wasn’t the first time when Messi’s announcement caused a stir among his fans. Back in 2016, he left the football world shaken with the announcement of his international retirement after Argentina’s defeat to Chile in the Copa America final. The decision even prompted a reaction from his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, sympathising with his rival, urged people to understand the emotions behind what was a difficult decision.

“Messi has taken a tough decision, and people should understand,” Ronaldo had told Mundo Deportivo at that time. “He is not accustomed to defeats and disappointments, not even finishing second. Missing a penalty does not make you a bad player.”

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“It hurts to see Messi in tears, and I hope he returns to his country, because he needs it.”

Heartbroken by repeated defeats in finals, Messi vowed never to play international football again after his missed penalty in the 2016 Copa America final contributed to Chile securing the title.

However, Messi did not just return to the international arena, he went on to win multiple honours, including back-to-back Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024, as well as the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Messi played 207 games for Argentina and finishes as its all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, 21 of them in World Cups. Only Ronaldo has 146 and has yet to announce his retirement from Portugal duty.

Messi became the all-time leading World Cup scorer for a month in the recent tournament in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, but finished one goal behind France’s Kylian Mbappé.

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