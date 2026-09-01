Times Square Stabbing: Suspect Shot Dead By NYPD After Knife Attack Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A woman armed with large kitchen knives stabbed a 68-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman in New York's Times Square on Monday.
The 32-year-old female victim succumbed to her injuries at Bellevue Hospital, while the 68-year-old man remains in stable condition.
NYPD officers fatally shot the suspect after she refused commands to disarm and advanced rapidly towards them.
A woman carrying multiple knives stabbed two people in New York’s Times Square on Monday local time before police officers shot and killed her, AP reported. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani later announced that one victim and the suspected attacker had died, while the second victim was in hospital in stable condition.
The stabbing happened in Times Square, one of New York’s busiest tourist destinations and a major entertainment hub in Manhattan. Mamdani said at a press conference, “I am deeply saddened to report that one of the victims has passed away, as has the alleged perpetrator. The second victim is currently in the hospital in stable condition.”
Mamdani also praised the police response. “I want to thank the NYPD officers who stepped in and prevented a horrific attack from becoming even worse,” he said.
Attack And Victims
Police outlined a quick sequence.
According to AP, the woman pulled two large kitchen knives from a shopping bag and first stabbed a 68-year-old man in the abdomen as he waited to cross the street with his wife. Seconds later, she allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old woman in the abdomen.
Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital. The 32-year-old woman later died, while the 68-year-old man remained in stable condition, according to AP.
Police dismissed any link to terrorism, US media reported. Detectives are reviewing the suspect's psychological history to establish the motive behind the assault.
Police Confrontation
Videos on social media showed at least 10 officers around the woman.
The footage showed her holding two large kitchen knives while officers tried for several minutes to get her to drop them before using a Taser. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the woman refused and told officers, “I’m not dropping anything, I would rather kill both of you.”
Video from the scene showed the woman moving rapidly towards the officers while holding the knives. Police then opened fire. She fell to the ground, after which officers handcuffed her and gave first aid.
The woman was taken to hospital but died from her injuries. The New York Police Department described the episode as a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” and said a press briefing would be held later. “Right now, it’s still an active and ongoing investigation,” an NYPD spokeswoman told AFP.