USS Abraham Lincoln To Dock In Thailand’s Pattaya After 200 Days At Sea

USS Abraham Lincoln is set to dock at Thailand’s Laem Chabang after more than 200 days at sea during its Middle East deployment.
Nearly 5,000 US sailors and Marines are expected to take shore leave in Pattaya, prompting heightened security.
Local businesses hope the visit will boost Pattaya’s struggling tourism economy.
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is set to dock in Thailand’s resort city of Pattaya this week after an extended deployment in the Middle East, with local officials expecting the visit to provide a short-term boost to the tourism-dependent economy.
The carrier is scheduled to arrive at nearby Laem Chabang on Wednesday along with two accompanying Navy vessels. Nearly 5,000 sailors and Marines are expected to get some rest and recuperation after spending more than 200 days at sea, according to Thai officials, a military times report said.
The deployment has also prompted heightened security in Pattaya, particularly around its beachfront and nightlife areas. Police conducted raids over the weekend that resulted in 40 to 50 people being detained on suspicion of prostitution, the report stated citing officials.
Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo said authorities were preparing additional patrols ahead of the sailors' arrival, while acknowledging the difficulty of monitoring potential solicitation in public areas.
Prostitution is illegal in Thailand, although the sex industry remains highly visible in major tourism destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya.
Long Deployment Raises Concerns
The Abraham Lincoln left its home port in San Diego in November and was later redirected to the Middle East to support U.S. military operations in the war with Iran. Democratic lawmakers have described its deployment as a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea.
The prolonged mission has also been accompanied by reports of deteriorating conditions and declining morale aboard the carrier. Reports this month have raised concerns about mental health among sailors, including alleged attempts by some personnel to go overboard.
The carrier's stop in Pattaya will provide personnel with an opportunity for shore leave after such a long period at sea.
Pattaya Hopes For Economic Boost
Local officials and businesses are hoping the influx of U.S. service members will provide relief to Pattaya's tourism sector, which has experienced a slow year.
According to the report, Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches estimated that each U.S. service member could spend between 1,000 and 3,000 baht ($30-$91) a day, depending on how long they remain ashore and whether they stay overnight.
The potential economic benefits, however, have been accompanied by concerns over sexual exploitation and health risks.
Bangkok University associate professor Pipatpong Fakfare warned that a large influx of visitors could increase the risk of sexual exploitation and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, the report stated.
Pattaya, which has more than 300,000 rooms, could see varying economic benefits depending on where sailors choose to spend their shore leave, with some potentially travelling to Bangkok, according to Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, president of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation.
According to the report, Lisa Hamilton, president of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, said the arrival had given local businesses hope amid a difficult year.
“I have lived in Pattaya for more than 20 years, and I have never seen any year as slow as this one,” she said.