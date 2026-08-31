MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026: Marc Márquez Dominates Race To Claim Victory Over Ahead Of Acosta And Bezzecchi

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 August 2026 5:56 pm

The MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon on August 30, 2026, at MotorLand Aragón delivered an action-packed masterclass. Starting from second on the grid, Marc Márquez put on a commanding performance to claim victory with a total race time of 41:10.969. Pedro Acosta fought through the field from a sixth-place start to secure a stellar second position, finishing just 1.754 seconds behind. Marco Bezzecchi, who started from pole position, completed the podium by taking third place. The grueling Spanish round was marked by high drama further down the order, featuring major attrition among front-runners. Title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli suffered early crashes that forced them into DNFs, alongside early exits from Raúl Fernández and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu. Capitalizing on the chaos, Álex Márquez and Jorge Martín rounded out the top five, while fierce mid-field battles kept the massive Alcañiz crowd entertained throughout the afternoon.