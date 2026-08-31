MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix 2026: Marc Márquez Dominates Race To Claim Victory Over Ahead Of Acosta And Bezzecchi

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The MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon on August 30, 2026, at MotorLand Aragón delivered an action-packed masterclass. Starting from second on the grid, Marc Márquez put on a commanding performance to claim victory with a total race time of 41:10.969. Pedro Acosta fought through the field from a sixth-place start to secure a stellar second position, finishing just 1.754 seconds behind. Marco Bezzecchi, who started from pole position, completed the podium by taking third place. The grueling Spanish round was marked by high drama further down the order, featuring major attrition among front-runners. Title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli suffered early crashes that forced them into DNFs, alongside early exits from Raúl Fernández and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu. Capitalizing on the chaos, Álex Márquez and Jorge Martín rounded out the top five, while fierce mid-field battles kept the massive Alcañiz crowd entertained throughout the afternoon.

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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Marc Marquez
Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates his victory after the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Race winner Spains rider Marc Marquez
Race winner Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates on the podium after the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team
Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates his victory after the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Spains rider Marc Marquez
Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team celebrates his victory after the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Spains rider Marc Marquez
Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team steers his motorcycle during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Marc Marquez
Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team steers his motorcycle followed by Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi of the Aprilia Racing during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Spains rider Jorge Martin
Spain's rider Jorge Martin of the Aprilia Racing steers his motorcycle during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Spain's rider Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing steers his motorcycle during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi
Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi of the Aprilia Racing steers his motorcycle followed by Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team and Spain's rider Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Spain GP Motorcycle Racing highlights-
Spain's rider Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team, left, steers his motorcycle followed by Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi of the Aprilia Racing during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

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