Miami Grand Prix 2026: Kimi Antonelli Clinches Victory For Third Consecutive Time In Season

Mohammed Ben Sulayem President of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) pours water on the head of Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy after Antonelli won the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race. AP Photo

Mohammed Ben Sulayem President of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) pours water on the head of Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli of Italy after Antonelli won the Miami Formula One Grand Prix auto race. AP Photo