IPL Dispatch: Ramakrishna Ghosh Ruled Out Of Tournament; Punjab Kings Face New Reality

Marco Jansen, right, celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tewatia with teammates during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Marco Jansen, right, celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tewatia with teammates during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki