Man United 3-2 Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: Mainoo Strike Clinches Thrilling Win For Red Devils
Manchester United clinched a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool in an English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 34 fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils made a stunning start to the match, going two goals up after early strikes from Matheus Cunha (6') and Benjamin Sesko (14'). Liverpool fought back in the second half, with Dominik Szoboszlai pulling one back, two minutes after the restart. A mistake at the back by Senne Lammens allowed Cody Gakpo to level proceedings in the 56th minute. However, a stunning strike from Kobbie Mainoo in the 77th minute clinched victory for Man United, sealing their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.
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