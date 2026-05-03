Man United 3-2 Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: Mainoo Strike Clinches Thrilling Win For Red Devils

Manchester United clinched a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool in an English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 34 fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils made a stunning start to the match, going two goals up after early strikes from Matheus Cunha (6') and Benjamin Sesko (14'). Liverpool fought back in the second half, with Dominik Szoboszlai pulling one back, two minutes after the restart. A mistake at the back by Senne Lammens allowed Cody Gakpo to level proceedings in the 56th minute. However, a stunning strike from Kobbie Mainoo in the 77th minute clinched victory for Man United, sealing their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
1/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-
Liverpool players react after Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, left, scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Casemiro
Manchester United's Casemiro, centre, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Cody Gakpo
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko, centre, celebrates with Manchester United's Matheus Cunha after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-
Manchester United fans cheer during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Man United vs Liverpool English Premier League-
A soccer fan poses for a photo ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Vyshak Strikes Big, Sudharsan Falls After Fifty| Titans 124/3 (15)

  2. PZ Vs HHK Live Score, PSL 2026 Final: Dream Start For Hyderabad As Ali Removes Haris, Babar In First Over

  3. Nishant Sindhu Interview | ‘I Try To Learn From Shubman Gill's Class’: GT Youngster Opens Up On His Time In IPL

  4. IPL 2026: Mittal Family Takes Control Of Rajasthan Royals With 75% Stake After Somani Deal Fails

  5. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Popov Cancels Shi Yu Qi's Lead In Opening Match

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How Election Commission Achieved Death-Free Polls In West Bengal

  2. Southern Stakes: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Gear Up For Verdict Day

  3. Several Dead, Many Injured In Early Morning Fire in Vivek Vihar in East Delhi

  4. EC Orders Re-poll In 285 Stations In WB’s Falta After EVM Tampering Allegations

  5. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Trump Says Iran Strikes Possible “If They Misbehave,” Reviews Fresh Proposal

  2. Renewed US-Iran Conflict 'Likely', Tehran Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

  3. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  4. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  5. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign