China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

China’s Ministry of Commerce said it had issued an order blocking recognition or compliance with sanctions targeting five Chinese refining companies, including major independent processors allegedly linked to imports of Iranian crude.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vahsishth
Updated on:
Published at:
Trump Xi Jinping
Beijing has yet to release an official statement confirming any of these developments. Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BeijingChina rejected new U.S. sanctions on refineries accused of buying Iranian oil.

  • Beijing said the measures violate international law and blocked domestic compliance.

  • The move deepens U.S.-China tensions over Iran, trade, and global energy flows.

China has sharply rejected fresh U.S. sanctions imposed on Chinese refineries accused of purchasing Iranian oil, calling the measures unlawful and an example of Washington’s “long-arm jurisdiction.”

China’s Ministry of Commerce said it had issued an order blocking recognition or compliance with sanctions targeting five Chinese refining companies, including major independent processors allegedly linked to imports of Iranian crude. Beijing said the U.S. actions violate international law and disrupt normal global trade.

The sanctions are part of the Trump administration’s renewed pressure campaign aimed at curbing Iran’s oil revenues. U.S. authorities have accused several Chinese firms of helping Tehran evade restrictions through purchases routed via private “teapot” refineries and complex shipping networks.

Chinese officials insisted that legitimate commercial cooperation in energy should not be politicised. They urged Washington to withdraw the measures and stop interfering in what Beijing described as lawful business activity between sovereign nations.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies, where trade, technology, and now energy security are increasingly overlapping with geopolitical rivalry. Analysts say China remains a crucial buyer of discounted Iranian crude, making enforcement of sanctions particularly difficult.

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The latest standoff may also impact global oil markets, as refiners targeted by sanctions adjust supply chains and payment systems amid uncertainty.

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