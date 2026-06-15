Indian Embassy Working To Repatriate Body Of Seafarer Who Died Aboard Vessel In Oman

“The Embassy remains in active coordination with local Omani authorities, port officials and the shipping company regarding Mr Nishanth Uirthanathan, who unfortunately died onboard MT Celestial due to medical conditions,” the mission said. It further said that the vessel is soon expected to berth at Duqm port, located in the southeastern coast of the Gulf country. “Necessary arrangements have been made for prompt recovery of the mortal remains from the vessel,” it said. “The Mission is in touch with the family and facilitating all formalities for the earliest repatriation of the mortal remains to India,” it added.